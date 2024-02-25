Jessica Pegula celebrates turning 30 with surprise birthday cake at San Diego Open

Jessica Pegula brought in her 30th birthday at the San Diego Open on Saturday as the tournament organizers surprised her with a candle lit cake and a delightful setup.

Pegula has been recovering from a neck injury after her ordinary second-round exit at the Australian Open 2024. She began her campaign cruising past Rebecca Marino in striaght sets, but couldn't make her mark against Clara Burel in the second round.

The American was forced to miss the Middle East swing and is currently gearing up for her comeback at the San Diego Open. She celebrated her 30th birthday at the event with the organizers surprising her with a delicious cake and an aesthetic set-up.

The image shared by the San Diego Open social media handle can be seen below:

"Happy Birthday Jessica," they wrote in their story.

Jessica Pegula celebrates her birthday at the San Diego Open

The Word No. 5 has made a decent start to the calendar year, amassing four wins from six matches and a semi-final appearance at the Adelaide International 1. She will be hoping to bounce back in San Diego and regain her momentum in the American hardcourt swing.

Fans speculated that she was dealing with pregancy due to her lengthy absence from the women's tour, but Pegula dismissed the rumors with a smile on social media and called them farse.

"Not pregnant lol," Jessica Pegula said on her Instagram account.

Jessica Pegula addresses farse rumours

The American will be without long-time coach David Witt at the San Diego Open. The duo parted ways after a five-year long partnership. While Witt was surprised by his client's call to move on, he respected the decision and praised Pegula for her work ethic.

He also felt gutted that they were unsucessful in capturing a Major title together, but felt grateful for all the other successful moments on tour.

"The hard work she put in and we put in, that was something to remember. Seeing your player succeed is the best feeling in the world," he said.

"She’s obviously knocking on the door [of winning a major]. Our goals were to win a Grand Slam. Obviously, that was cut short, didn’t get to accomplish that, but I think everything else has been awesome," he said in the same interview.

Caroline Wozniacki, Leylah Fernandez and Marta Kostyuk to feature alongside Jessica Pegula at the San Diego Open 2024

2024 Australian Open - Day 5

Caroline Wozniacki, Beatriz Haddad-Maia and Leylah Fernandez will also be a part of the San Diego Open 2024, alongside Jessica Pegula.

With defending champion Barbora Krejcikova out of the competition due to injury, there will be a new champion in San Diego this year. Pegula and Haddad-Maia will be the top two seeds at the event, followed by Emma Navarro and Russian talent Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Dayana Yastremska, the surprise package in Melbourne this year, Caroline Wozniacki and Marta Kostyuk are also expected to enter the main draw. It will be interesting to see if Pegula can live up to the bill in San Diego and make an eyecatching impact on her return.