Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Nick Kyrgios & more heap praise on Iva Jovic as she follows in Coco Gauff's footsteps with Guadalajara Open triumph

Iva Jovic claimed her first WTA title on Sunday after defeating Emiliana Arango, 6-4, 6-1, to win the 2025 Guadalajara Open. With the win, Jovic became the youngest American woman to win a WTA-level title since Coco Gauff in 2021. Gauff won in Parma in 2021.After winning her maiden title, Jovic's opponent, Arango, took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message while sharing her glimpses from the tournament. She acknowledged Mexico and the crowd for supporting her. She also congratulated Jovic on winning her first WTA title. She wrote:&quot;Today wasn't the result I dreamed of, but every point played was a battle and every moment on the court reminded me why I love this sport. 💪🎾Losing a final is never easy, but it's also an opportunity to learn, grow, and come back stronger. THANKS FOR THE BEATS! Long live Mexico 🇲🇽. @iva_jovic07 Congrats on the title! I hope to see you in many more finals💪🏼🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe tennis world also came together to celebrate Jovic's latest triumph as a 17-year-old. World No. 5 Jessica Pegula shared WTA’s &quot;CHAMPION&quot; graphic and congratulated Jovic on her breakthrough. Pegula wrote:&quot;Congrats @iva_jovic07!!&quot;Jessica Pegula's Instagram storyFellow American Danielle Collins reposted a highlight from Tennis Channel, showing Jovic lifting the Guadalajara trophy under a traditional sombrero. Collins added her own caption:&quot;The first of many @iva_jovic07 💚🏆.&quot;Danielle Collins' Instagram storyAustralian star Nick Kyrgios also joined the chorus of praise. He posted an image of Jovic with her trophy and sombrero. He captioned:&quot;Sky the limit.&quot;Nick Kyrgios' Instagram storyIva Jovic to break into top 50 of the WTA rankings after latest triumphThe tournament in Guadalajara was a WTA 500 hard-court event, and thus, it will help 17-year-old Iva Jovic to break into the top 50 of the WTA rankings. In the final vs Emiliana Arango, Jovic dominated the second set after a tighter first. She wrapped up the match in just over 90 minutes.Statistically, she saved 6 of 9 break points and converted 6 of 11 break opportunities in the final. Meanwhile, Arango struggled with double faults and less consistency in serve and return.&quot;You showed so much fight and gave the people a show,&quot; Jovic said. &quot;It's not easy to start out on tour when you're young ... but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.&quot;Winning a WTA 500 title at 17 is a strong signal of her potential. Iva Jovic is deserving of all the praise she's receiving after a major break this early in her professional career.