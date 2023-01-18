Jessica Pegula, Daria Saville and the tennis world react to Taylor Fritz's failed attempt at drawing on camera after Australian Open 1R win

Jessica Pegula, Daria Saville and others recently reacted to Taylor Fritz's failed attempt at drawing following his first-round victory at the 2023 Australian Open.

Taylor Fritz made an excellent start to his 2023 Australian Open campaign with a commanding victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday, January 16. A year after reaching his maiden Grand Slam fourth round at the Major in Melbourne Park, Fritz defeated Basilashvili, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The American, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last season, unleashed 32 aces in the triumph, advancing to the second round in Melbourne for the fifth consecutive year.

Following his victory, Fritz attempted to draw on the camera, as it is customary for winning players to write a message on the device at the conclusion of their match. The American's illustration, however, had followers both laughing and scratching their heads in confusion, as what he sketched appeared to be a male reproductive organ.

Taylor Fritz quickly took to Twitter to justify his actions, claiming that he wanted to draw a lock diagram and joking that he forgot he was bad at drawing.

"For ur information I was trying to draw a (lock) emoji. I just forgot the very important fact that I suck at drawing," Fritz wrote.

Following this, Jessica Pegula, Daria Saville, Michael Russell, and Desirae Krawczyk expressed their reaction on Twitter. Pegula wrote:

"Hahahahhahahahahahah."

Saville had somewhat of a similar reaction to the American, writing:

"Omg hahahhaha."

Michael Russell and Desirae Krawczyk both posted a bunch of laughter emojis but didn't write anything.

Taylor Fritz will next lock horns with Alexei Popyrin in the second round

Fritz in action at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 2.

Taylor Fritz will face Alexei Popyrin in the second round. Fritz stated in a post-match press conference that his upcoming opponent has similar gameplay to him and always performs well in his hometown Major, like most Australian players.

"Yeah, we just played in a XO in Kooyong a couple of days ago. He honestly plays kind of similar to myself. Big serve. Looks to get around and attack with his forehand, and he has a pretty solid backhand," Fritz said.

"I know he always plays well this time of the year. Especially, I mean, most Australians like to fire it up this week," he added.

The duo faced off once on the tour at the 2022 City Open, with Fritz being the winner.

