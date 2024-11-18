Jessica Pegula drops elated reaction as Josh Allen's clutch TD helps billionaire parents-owned Bills hand Chiefs first loss of season

American tennis player Jessica Pegula reacted to Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Nov 17). Allen's touchdown in the fourth quarter came at a crucial juncture of the game, with the Bills leading 23-21.

This impressive performance from the 28-year-old helped the Bills beat the Chiefs 30-21, handing them their first defeat of the season. The Bills are flying high in the AFC East Conference with nine wins and two losses.

Jessica Pegula took to Instagram to share a reel of Allen's touchdown on her story and wrote a subtle comment:

"Yessiirrr"

Pegula's reaction to Allen's touchdown against Chiefs (Image via: Pegula Instagram handle)

The Buffalo Bills are owned by Pegula's billionaire parents, Terry and Kim. They acquired the stakes of the team in 2014 for a whooping then-record sum of $1.4 billion.

Moreover, the Bills Pegula's family also has stakes in the Buffalo Sabres, Rochester Americans and Buffalo Bandits. The Bills face the 49ers next in a home clash on Dec 2.

Jessica Pegula reacts to mean comments she has received

Pegula during her match against Coco Gauff during the 2024 WTA season-ending tour (Image via: Getty Images)

Jessica Pegula reacted to comments received courtesy of her parents being billionaires at the 2024 US Open after her Round of 16 victory against World No. 13 Diana Shnaider.

In an interview after her loss, Pegula said that some people think that she carries a butler with her and that she has a private limo, clarifying that these comments are baseless and not true. Mentioning tha she doesn't pay heed to these comments, she said (via New York Post):

“It’s that people think I have a butler, that I get chauffeured around. I have a private limo, that I fly private everywhere … I’m definitely not like that. People can think what they want. I don’t know. I just think it’s kind of funny. A butler? I read these comments … I’m like, no, not at all. "

Pegula had an impressive campaign in 2024, which eventually ended with an injury at the WTA Tour Finals. She clinched two titles (Canadian Open and Grass Court Championships Berlin) and ended the year as the World No.7.

