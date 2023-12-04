Jessica Pegula, Eugenie Bouchard, and others congratulate Shelby Rogers on her wedding to John Slavik

Jessica Pegula, Eugenie Bouchard, and the tennis community have been buzzing with excitement and joy over the wedding of Shelby Rogers and John Slavik. The American tennis star and the ice hockey pro tied the knot on Sunday, December 3, in an intimate ceremony at the Seacoast Church in South Carolina.

Rogers, currently ranked No. 147 in the world, has been in a relationship with Slavik since 2020, having initially met on a blind date arranged by their mutual friends. They got engaged in April this year and decided to have a winter wedding in their home state. Rogers wore a stunning white bridal dress, while Slavik donned a black tuxedo.

The tennis world was quick to shower love and praise on the newlyweds, with many of Rogers’ friends and colleagues commenting on their posts.

The World No. 5, Pegula, wrote:

"Congrats Shelby!!"

Eugenie Bouchard commented:

"Congratsssss❤️"

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs commented:

"Congrats Shelbs."

Caroline Dolehide:

Caty McNally:

Alison Riske-Amritraj:

Katie Volynets:

Monica Puig:

Alycia Parks:

Steve Weissman:

A look into Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers' doubles partnership over the years

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers have formed a formidable partnership on the court, reaching the quarterfinals of multiple tournaments.

Pegula and Rogers first played together in 2011, at the ITF event in North Carolina, where they reached the quarterfinals before losing to Alexa Glach and Christina Fusano in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.

They did not play together again until 2019 when they reunited at the WTA 500 tournament in Washington DC. They reached the quarterfinals but eventually lost to the Chinese duo of Zhaoxuan Yang and Yafan Wang in straight sets, 2-6, 2-6.

They partnered for the third time at the 2020 Western & Southern Open, where they lost in the quarterfinals to Iga Swiatek and Victoria Hruncakova in three sets, 1-6, 6-1, 7-10. They also played at the US Open that year but lost in the second round to Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens, 3-6, 6-7(5).

Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers have faced each other only once in the professional circuit, in the round of 16 at the 2020 Indian Wells 125K, where the former won in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-2.