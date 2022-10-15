Jessica Pegula expresses excitement in teaming up with Taylor Townsend and represent USA in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Jessica Pegula will team up with Taylor Townsend, Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys as Team USA aims for a record-extending 19th title in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which is set to take place from November 8 to 13 in Glasgow.

Pegula, the highest-ranked American woman at No. 6, expressed her excitement about the event in a social media post. The Americans are eyeing their first title in the event in five years.

"Can't wait @tay_townsend (Taylor Townsend's Instagram handle)," Jessica Pegula wrote on her Instagram story.

The post came with a photo of Townsend speaking to the Tennis Channel about the USA team in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup.

Pegula, who is also sixth in doubles, notched a pair of points in the qualifying round last April to lift the USA to the final stage with a 3-2 victory against Ukraine.

26-year-old Townsend, who gave birth to her first son last year, will suit up for Team USA for the first time following a strong showing at the recent US Open, where she and fellow American Caty McNally finished as the runners-up following defeat to the All-Czech pairing of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the women's doubles final.

Also in action will be the 18-year-old Gauff, who is ranked eighth in singles and No. 5 in doubles. It will be the teenager's first taste of the event after she did not compete in 2020 despite being chosen to take part.

Playing in her seventh tie is World No. 18 Keys, while 19th-ranked Collins suits up for her fourth. The USA will face an Iga Swiatek-less Poland on November 9 and the Czech Republic on November 11 in Group D.

The Americans hold a 4-0 record against Poland and a dominant 10-3 edge over the Czechs in the competition's history, though they lost their last meeting against the latter in 2018.

Jessica Pegula beats Billie Jean King Cup teammate Madison Keys in San Diego, books SF clash with surging Iga Swiatek

Jessica Pegula rushes to the net in her match against Madison Keys in the San Diego Open.

Jessica Pegula got the better of compatriot Madison Keys in their first meeting, saving four of the five break points she faced to prevail, 6-4, 7-5.

The American thus set up a fifth career meeting against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who scored a repeat over Roland Garros final foe Coco Gauff, 6-0, 6-3, on her side of the draw.

Pegula would try to draw confidence from her first win against Swiatek in 2019, but the Pole, who grew to become a three-time Grand Slam champion since then, won the last three.

Pegula, teaming up with young American ace Gauff, has also reached the semis in doubles where they will face Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs.

