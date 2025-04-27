Jessica Pegula fascinates Taylor Townsend and Jennifer Brady with Spanish message amid Madrid Open

Jessica Pegula impressed the American pros, Taylor Townsend and Jennifer Brady, as she showed off her Spanish skills. The tennis star is currently competing at the Mutua Madrid Open and has advanced to the Round of 32 of the tournament after defeating her German opponent Eva Lys in her first match.

The current World No. 4 showed sheer dominance against Lys, sailing through the match 6-2, 6-2. To commemorate her stellar win, she took to social media and shared a series of images of her in action from the match that exuded strength and power.

She captioned her Instagram post in Spanish, which stood for 'see you in the third [round]'

"nos vemos en la tercera ronda @mutuamadridopen," she wrote.

This garnered laughs from Taylor Townsend and Jennifer Brady as the tennis stars were thrown off by Pegula's sudden affinity towards Spanish and shared their reactions.

"Google translate loading," quipped Townsend.

"*see translation*," wrote Brady, to which Pegula replied with "LOL".

Screenshot via @jpegula @tay_taytownsend and @jenny_brady7 on Instagram

On the tennis side of things. Jessica Pegula is set to face Moyuka Ujichima of Japan in her next clash and will look to build on her Charleston form to bag the Madrid title.

In an interview earlier, she had revealed how she was stunned at her own success.

"I never thought I’d be able to do it": Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025- Source: Getty

In an interview ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix that took place in Stuttgart earlier this month, American tennis star Jessica Pegula admitted that she has exceeded her own expectations with her success.

"I’ve kind of surprised myself. I don’t know. I guess I’m lucky in that aspect where I’ve been a top player for seems like a while now. Even being able to make the jump into the top five, make the jump going deeper in a slam just last year, winning 1000s," she said.

She further elaborated how she might not have Grand Slam wins under her bag like her contemporaries Aryna Sabalenka or Iga Swiatek, but was still extremely proud of what she had achieved in her career so far.

"You always think you can, but I never thought I’d be able to do it consistently...very thankful that I’ve been able to be a top player for a few years now. Even though I might not have the biggest titles all the time, maybe compared to Aryna, Iga, someone like that," added Jessica Pegula.

She had also shown an impressive performance at the Miami Open of this year but was defeated by Sabalenka in the finals.

