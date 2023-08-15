Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Danielle Collins, among other top American tennis players, turned up the glam quotient with their stunning attires in a recent photoshoot by Vanity Fair. In the pictures below, they can be seen dazzling in film noir fashion with a quaint blue abstract background.

Jessica Pegula played some scintillating tennis last week to win her second WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal, blitzing past Liudmila Samsonova for the loss of just one game. With her triumph, she announced herself as the best American prospect for a Grand Slam singles title currently.

The World No. 3 impressed in a cyan blue dress in the photoshoot.

Jessica Pegula

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, has not been as impressive in 2023, but he can still take respite in the fact that he is the only Next-Gen player apart from Pegula and Taylor Fritz to be ranked in the top 10 rankings of the world.

Frances Tiafoe looks dapper in a brown suit

The likes of Tommy Paul (World No. 13) and Danielle Collins (World No. 34) are not too far behind the aforementioned trio. Paul and Collins upset top players at last week's Canada Masters en-route to reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

Tommy Paul embraces the classic 60s cinema look

Danielle Collins dazzles in a backless sparkly dress

Then, you have the chasing pack which comprises of young guns like Madison Keys (World No. 16), Sebastian Korda (World No. 30), Ben Shelton (World No. 40), Alycia Parks (World No. 40), Mackenzie McDonald (World No. 43), Claire Liu (World No. 82), Shelby Rogers (World No. 90), Michael Mmoh (World No. 99) and Maxime Cressy (World No. 113).

Alycia Parks looks stunning in a yellow long dress

Ben Shelton looks enigmatic as ever in a silky white shirt

All-in-all, American players have been quite successful on both the ATP and the WTA tour lately, which gave Vanity Fair enough reason to highlight their journey by organizing a photoshoot.

Some of the top brands that were involved in the photoshoot were Versace, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Tiffany & Co. and Paco Rabanne.

Jessica Pegula has been making waves on both the singles & the doubles circuit in 2023

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff pose with the Miami Open women's doubles trophy

The new World No. 3 is having her career-best season in 2023, having accumulated an amazing 42-13 win-loss record on the Hologic WTA tour. Although the American has won only one title this year, she has reached the quarterfinals (or higher) at eight of the eleven singles events she has played this year.

Apart from her singles success, she has also made plenty of inroads on the doubles circuit partnering fellow American Coco Gauff. The duo have won two titles in 2023, while finishing as the runners-up in two other tournaments.

Pegula and Gauff, however, took a break from doubles this week in Cincinnati to focus on their respective singles campaigns. While the World No. 3 will meet either Italy's Martina Trevisan or fellow American Bernarda Pera in the second round, seventh seed Gauff will face the winner between China's Wang Xiyu and Egypt's Mayar Sherif.