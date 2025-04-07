Jessica Pegula gets emotional about her beginnings during speech after Charleston Open glory

Jessica Pegula was overcome with emotions as she had a full circle moment after winning her first title of the 2025 season at Charleston. The American defeated compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in the final round clash at the Credit One Charleston Open on Sunday, 6th April 2025.

The tennis star entered the tournament at the top of the draw and hence was the fan favorite. She showed utmost domination by sailing through her first two rounds in Charleston in straight sets and upsetting defending champion Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals. After a hard-fought win in the semifinals over Ekaterina Alexandrova, she clinched a straight sets victory against Kenin to get her hands on the title.

During the trophy ceremony of the tournament, the now World No. 3 was elated to be ending her trophyless run of the season on green clay. She elaborated on how she began her tennis journey in South Carolina and used to train on a similar surface.

"I grew up in Hilton Head, South Carolina, going to Smith Sterns Tennis Academy. Learned how to play tennis there on the green clay and actually where the old, they used to call it Family Circle Cup, used to be," she said.

"Then it's been a couple of years training here right on Daniel Islands in my early 20s. So, to be able to come here this week after a long two weeks in Miami and take the title is just incredible. So thank you guys," she added.

This win will give Jessica Pegula all the confidence she needs to continue her stellar performance for the clay leg of the season.

Jessica Pegula will look for a successful clay swing

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 Charleston Open - Source: Getty

After winning her first clay court title at Charleston, Jessica Pegula will be hoping to keep her form untarnished for the rest of the swing. Even though she hasn't had a particularly successful singles run on the surface in major tournaments, she qualified for the finals of the Madrid Open in 2022.

She has had a pretty promising run so far this season and even gave Aryna Sabalenka a run for her money at the Miami Open final. Pegula boasts a 27-15 singles win record on the clay surface, which she will look to capitalise on for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old will likely be seen on the court for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix starting next week.

