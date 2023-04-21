Jessica Pegula is the "GOAT" for Frances Tiafoe and the US United Cup team, says Blair Henley

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe have often expressed their admiration for each other. In a short clip with tennis broadcaster Blair Henley, she spoke about the rapport that the two shared, particularly the respect that Tiafoe has for the World No. 3.

The American duo teamed up in January where they lifted the United Cup along with their compatriots Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Alycia Parks.

A fan shared a clip of Blair Henley on Twitter, where she spoke about her meeting with Tiafoe, who asked her where she was going next. When Henley replied that she was going to cover the Billie Jean King Cup, he responded in mock disbelief that she would "get to hang out with The GOAT Pegula."

"Big Foe's calling jpeg GOAT Pegula Imao this guy is so funny," read the post.

She added that it wasn't just Tiafoe but the entire US United Cup team that referred to Jessica Pegula as the G.O.A.T.

"I was like yes, I do get to hang out, well I actually don't know we're going to do any hanging out, but I get to at least spend a little bit of time with the person that apparently Frances and the rest of the United Cup Team refers to as the G.O.A.T. Pegula." she added.

A brief look at Jessica Pegula's season so far

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Jessica Pegula has been going strong in her 2023 season so far. The American began by leading Team USA to lift the United Cup and continued her form with a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

She defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Maria Sakkari en-route to the finals of the Qatar Open where she fell to World No. 1 and title winner, Iga Swiatek. She reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and maintained her position in the Top 5.

Race to the WTA Finals at the close of the spring hard-court season:



1. Sabalenka

2. Rybakina

3. Pegula

4. Swiatek

5. Kvitova

6. Krejcikova

7. Bencic

1. Sabalenka 2. Rybakina 3. Pegula 4. Swiatek 5. Kvitova 6. Krejcikova 7. Bencic 8. Gauff

The 29 year-old then made an appearance at the Sunshine Doubles events. She did not make a deep run at Indian Wells, exiting in the Round of 16. In contrast, she made it to the semifinals of the Miami Open where she fell to Petra Kvitova in a three-set battle.

Pegula's most recent performance was at the Charleston Open, where she made it to the semifinals, her fourth of the season, overcoming Paula Badosa in the previous round. She also led Team USA to book a spot in the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup.

She has registered an impressive 22-7 win-loss record this year and is at her career-high ranking of No. 3.

