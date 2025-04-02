Jessica Pegula introduces Madison Keys and Desirae Krawczyk to her pet dogs with identical names during adorable reunion

Jessica Pegula recently introduced her compatriots, Madison Keys and Desirae Krawczyk, to her pet dogs who coincidentally share the same names as the players, during the 2025 Charleston Open. Pegula and Keys are currently competing in the singles event at the tournament, while Krawczyk will compete in the doubles category alongside Caroline Dolehide.

Prior to their participation in the Charleston Open, Pegula, Keys, and Krawczyk had all recently competed at the 2025 Miami Open. Pegula finished as the runner-up, missing out on the title to Aryna Sabalenka. Keys was eliminated in the third round by Alexandra Eala, and Krawczyk, who partnered with Danielle Collins in the doubles event, was defeated in the second round by the Chinese duo of Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu.

After the completion of their respective runs in Miami, the trio made their way to South Carolina for the Charleston Open. Recently, Jessica Pegula took to social media to share a series of heartwarming photos capturing the moment when Madison Keys and Desirae Krawczyk met her dogs, who share their names.

"When Maddie & Des the 🐶s meet 🤝 Madi & Des 👯‍♀️ @creditonecharlestonopen," Pegula captioned her Instagram post.

While Jessica Pegula and Desirae Krawczyk are yet to kick off their campaign at the 2025 Charleston Open, Madison Keys has already secured a victory in her first match at the tournament.

Who will Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys & Desirae Krawczyk go up against at the 2025 Charleston Open?

Jessica Pegula at Charleston Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Jessica Pegula is the top seed at the 2025 Charleston Open and she will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She will face qualifier Iryna Shymanovich, who secured a victory over wild card Heather Watson in the first round with a score of 7-6(8), 6-4, in her opening match.

This match between Pegula and Shymanovich will mark the first time that these two players will face each other on the WTA Tour. The winner of this match will advance to face either Ajla Tomljanovic or 16th seed Peyton Stearns in the third round.

On the other hand, Madison Keys is the second seed at the WTA 500 clay court tournament and she began her run by emerging victorious against Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-6(4) in the second round. Keys will next take on either 14th seed Anna Kalinskaya or qualifier Caty McNally in the third round.

On the doubles front, Desirae Krawczyk will be teaming up with Caroline Dolehide and they are seeded third at the 2025 Charleston Open. They are scheduled to face the American wild card duo of Maria Mateas and Alana Smith in the opening round of the tournament.

