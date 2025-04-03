Jessica Pegula justifies stealing Aryna Sabalenka's margarita after Miami heartbreak in amusing admission

Jessica Pegula made a hilarious justification for stealing Aryna Sabalenka's margarita following the pair's Miami Open final clash. Pegula lost the match 5-7, 2-6, marking the American's third defeat to the Belarusian in three WTA Tour-level finals.

The incident happened when Tennis Channel interviewed Sabalenka in the network's courtside studio in Miami. As the World No. 1 celebrated her maiden Miami Open title triumph by sipping on a margarita provided by the network, Pegula made an unexpected appearance and swiftly exited after stealing the Belarusian's drink.

Following her 6-0, 6-3 second-round win over Iryna Shymanovic at the ongoing 2025 Credit One Charleston Open, Jessica Pegula told Tennis Channel why she stole Aryna Sabalenka's drink in Miami.

"I had to take something from her. She's taken three first place trophies from me. Like, come on, I can take her margarita," Pegula amusingly admitted.

When asked about how the margarita tasted, the WTA No. 4 replied:

"It wasn't bad. Had a nice tajin salt rim, so that was nice. I enjoyed that."

She continued elaborating on taking away Sabalenka's drink at the WTA 1000 event while lauding the reigning No. 1 over her on-court performances and results.

"Yeah, it was funny. I saw her up there and I'd seen her with it before and I was like, 'you know what? I've had enough of this girl sipping her margarita after winning every match.' It's just ridiculous. But I also know she's very outgoing and goofy so I thought like, it fit the moment and she's been playing amazing, so kudos to her, but that was funny," Pegula added.

The seven-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist went on to talk about how fans at the Credit One Charleston Open appreciated the funny moment between her and Sabalenka in Miami.

"So many people actually asked me, within two days, I've been here for like two days, 'I loved it when you stole her drink'," she stated further.

Before her Miami Open final loss to Sabalenka this year, Pegula came up second-best against the Belarusian in two high-profile finals in 2024.

Jessica Pegula tasted defeat at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka in the Cincinnati Open and US Open finals last year

Jessica Pegula (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) during the 2024 US Open women's singles final trophy presentation ceremony (Source: Getty)

The 2024 Cincinnati Open final marked the first time Jessica Pegula faced Aryna Sabalenka in a WTA Tour-level final. While the American tried her best to keep up with the Belarusian's relentless and powerful style of play, it wasn't enough. Sabalenka registered a 6-3, 7-5 win and clinched the prestigious WTA 1000-level title.

They would meet again in the 2024 US Open final. Pegula produced a more resilient display but once again came up short. Sabalenka won the match 7-5, 7-5 and lifted the US Open trophy for the first time in her career; her third Grand Slam title triumph, after back-to-back Australian Open successes in 2023 and 2024.

Despite being on-court rivals, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka share a respectful relationship. After the conclusion of their recent Miami Open final, the reigning No. 1 suggested that the American is the one player on tour she wouldn't mind sharing her trophies, prize money, and ranking points with.

