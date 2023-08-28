"Jessica Pegula, you know, is one that should be in the mix" - Jimmy Connors on American's chances at winning the US Open

If former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors' words are anything to go by, Jessica Pegula might just be ready to make the next leap for Grand Slam glory at the 2023 US Open.

Previewing the season's final Slam during the latest episode of the "Advantage Connors" podcast, the American tennis icon spoke on a range of topics including the Next Gen stars, US Open title favorites and some of the players who tend to fly under the radar at the big events.

Speaking about recent Montreal winner Jessica Pegula, Connors said her game and the level that she was playing at in the lead-up to the US Open definitely makes her a top contender.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion said the excitement and passion that a player brings to the tennis court pretty much indicates how they're feeling and felt Pegula was in good shape coming into her home Slam this year.

"The players and, you know, they're yeah, their are progress and the way they're playing and how and the intensity and the excitement and the passion that they're showing," Jimmy Connors said. "Yeah, you know, but Jessica Pegula, you know, is is one that should be in the mix with her game and, and all of that."

"Rivalries make viewers tune in" - Jimmy Connors on Jessica Pegula on challenging US Open title, top ranking

Jessica Pegula recently beat Iga Swiatek in Montreal.

Shifitng his focus slightly towards the open field in women's tennis, Jimmy Connors said the likes of Jessica Pegula challenging the usual favorites likes Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka on a regular basis makes tennis interesting.

Putting value on fleshing out on-court rivalries, Connors said that more and more players vying for the World No. 1 ranking, wanting to beat each other will make more viewers tune in.

"What all that does is make women's tennis more interesting," Jimmy Connors said. "Yeah, you know, the more that they are in there, the more players that are, you know, vying and trying to be number one and and beat each other, you know"

"That's what makes great rivalries, and that's what makes people tune in," he continued. "And there's only one person they could do that, and that's the player. And Pegula, she's one that can do that."

Pegula will open her US Open campaign against the big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi. The American reached the quarterfinals at last year's edition, losing out to eventual champion Swiatek.