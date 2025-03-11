Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys drop 2-word reactions to Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic & more starring in amusing Indian Wells training sketch

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula reacted to a hilarious video posted by the BNP Paribas Open team. The video featured top players including Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur engaging in a scripted yet fun coaching session for fans.

BNP Paribas Open's official Instagram page shared a video on Monday, March 10. In the video, players conducted sessions for either their controversial or repetitive traits in a fun way.

While Coco Gauff was seen teaching how to take the most viral selfie after wins, Alexander Bublik taught the right way to smash a racket on the court. The players were headed by the ATP legend Novak Djokovic who sat across the table to narrate the headlines.

"The ultimate goal: Play like a pro 🎾Watch 5 lucky fans learn from the best in The Masters’ Class!" the post was captioned.

As soon as the video started gaining attention from fans and the tennis community, Madison Keys also reshared it on her Instagram story to express her reaction.

"Crying laughing," she wrote, resharing the clip.

Madison Keys' Story - Via Instagram

Jessica Pegula on the other hand, also reshared the same video, writing:

"So good," Pegula wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Jessica Pegula's Story - Via Instagram

The post turned out to be a major hit as it gained over 27k likes and more than 600 comments from fans within 12 hours of being uploaded.

Madison Keys joins elite list featuring Serena Williams following 2R win at Indian Wells Open

Keys at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Madison Keys is experiencing the most glorious season of her career so far. The American recently joined the elite list of players like Serena Williams, Li Na and Danielle Collins following her win over Elise Mertens at the BNP Paribas Open.

Keys took almost a month-long break after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open. She made a strong comeback at Indian Wells, extending her win streak to 14 wins in a row and joining the ranks of some accomplished WTA stars, as per OptaAce:

"Extending what is the longest winning streak of her career, Madison Keys is now the fourth player aged 30+ since 2000 to claim 13+ straight WTA match wins along with Li Na, Serena Williams and Danielle Collins. Groove," the post caption said.

Expand Tweet

Keys is now looking forward to the round of 16 showdown against Donna Vekic. With this, she not only has a chance to secure a place in the quarterfinals but also clinch a 14th consecutive win on tour this season.

