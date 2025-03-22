Jessica Pegula makes her feelings known on Emma Raducanu beating her fellow American Emma Navarro in Miami Open upset

Emma Raducanu has pulled off a stunning upset at the 2025 Miami Open, beating eighth seed Emma Navarro in the second round. Jessica Pegula, who witnessed the blockbuster battle, shared her thoughts on Raducanu's victory.

Ad

Following her stellar 6-2, 6-1 win over Sayaka Ishii in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event, Raducanu faced a tougher challenge in her clash against Navarro. However, the Brit delivered a remarkable performance to claim a hard-fought 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) victory.

Jessica Pegula, who was waiting to take the court after the duo, caught parts of the showdown. Speaking to the press afterwards, the American expressed her belief that Emma Raducanu ranked among the top players on tour when she was playing at her best.

Ad

Trending

"When she’s playing at a top level, she belongs with the top players. I just think she struggled a little bit with injuries, finding consistency," Pegula said.

The American also empathized with Raducanu's emotional reaction to beating Emma Navarro, given the enormity of the 22-year-old's "massive" victory. Pegula commended the Brit on her remarkable resilience in the deciding set, highlighting the mental and physical battle it required.

Ad

"It’s tough nowadays, the depth is so good if you can’t really rack in those matches and play a lot and get those wins under your belt it can be really difficult to keep that confidence. I can understand why she was probably a little emotional. Winning two matches at a WTA 1000, beating a Top 10 player -- that’s massive," she said.

Ad

"Sometimes it takes a physical and mental battle to get through that. And in that moment, you’re thinking, 'My gosh, how am I going to do this? Not again?' For her to come back in the third and win the tiebreaker. I’m sure she feels like there’s a monkey off her back," she added.

Ad

Jessica Pegula made the glowing remarks after securing a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win over Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Miami Open.

Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula on course for potential QF clash at Miami Open

Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula are headed for a potential quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Miami Open. Up next, Raducanu will square off against McCartney Kessler in the third round. If the Brit emerges victorious, she will battle it out against Mirra Andreeva or Amanda Anisimova for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pegula will lock horns with Anna Kalinskaya in the third round, with Anna Blinkova and Marta Kostyuk looming as her potential fourth-round opponents. If the World No. 4 advances to the last eight, she could meet Raducanu in a blockbuster clash.

The possible meeting will mark the duo's third tour-level encounter, with their head-to-head record tied at 1-1. However, Emma Raducanu claimed a 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-5 victory in their most recent match at the 2024 Eastbourne International.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback