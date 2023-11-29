Jessica Pegula makes Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2024

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has been named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2024. The list is published annually by the magazine that recognizes 30 significant figures under the age of 30 from various industries.

Despite hailing from a billionaire family, Pegula has built a name for herself on the WTA Tour via her own efforts. Her father Terry and mother Kim co-own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

The American tennis ace has four singles titles and seven doubles titles in her kitty, including two WTA 1000 wins in each category. She won two of her four singles titles this season: the Canadian Open and Korea Open.

Similarly, two of her seven doubles titles came in 2023 at the Qatar Open and Miami Masters. Aside from that, she finished her season with a final appearance at the WTA Finals and a World No. 5 ranking.

Jessica Pegula has now been named as part of Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2024, adding to her long list of achievements. She is also the first American tennis player to make it to the list since Sloane Stephens in 2018.

Jessica Pegula says Coco Gauff's US Open title win 'motivates' her

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula also gave an interview to Forbes and discussed how her compatriot Coco Gauff's title triumph at the 2023 US Open 'motivates' her, among other things.

Pegula said that even in the absence of legends Venus and Serena Williams, American tennis today has a challenging field since there are a number of new players capable of giving each other a fight for their money.

"I mean, I feel like I have already had opportunities as well but for the next four years definitely, I mean it's tough obviously. It's a tough period where even though there are not Serena and Venus, there are lots of American players with a lot of depth," she said.

The 29-year-old also said that her doubles partner Coco Gauff lifting the trophy at Flushing Meadows in September 'motivates' her to perform better and win a Grand Slam for herself.

"I mean we saw Coco Gauff take advantage of that at the US Open, really got hot this summer and proved that she could be a Slam champion. So, I think that definitely motivates me as well. I think there's a lot of opportunity right now for a lot of girls, so me being one of them, hopefully I can take advantage of that," Pegula said.

