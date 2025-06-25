"Jessica Pegula might be listening, I can’t give away too much" - Emma Navarro makes feelings known on compatriot ahead of Bad Homburg QF

Emma Navarro has displayed some fine form at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open this week, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament without dorpping a single set. The World No. 10 recently looked forward to her second career clash against Jessica Pegula later this week as she expressed her adulation for the World No. 3.

Navarro began her campaign at the 500-level event in Bad Homburg with a routine 6-2, 7-5 win against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. The 24-year-old then carried her rich vein of form into the Round of 16, where she needed one hour and 28 minutes to dispatch former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 to make it to the last eight.

Speaking to WTA ahead of her quarterfinal affair with Jessica Pegula on Thursday (June 26), Emma Navarro joked that she would keep her tactics going into the match to herself. The American then proceeded to heap rich praise on her compatriot, claiming that the latter was "very chill and very relaxed" - a trait that was admirable and worth learning from by her own admission.

"[Pegula] might be listening from the hotel, so I can’t give away too much. I have to keep my cards close to my chest," Emma Navarro joked to WTA.

"Jess is awesome, she’s been a really great role model for me coming up. We’ve shared a lot of great experiences on the court and off court," she added. "She brings a great energy to the tour, she’s very chill, very relaxed, and very smart as well. So I have a lot to learn from her."

Pegula leads Navarro 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, having previously defeated her in straight sets in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Emma Navarro on second-round performance at Bad Homburg: "There's some things to work on"

Emma Navarro hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

During her interaction with WTA, Emma Navarro expressed satisfaction with her performance against Naomi Osaka, which saw her break serve thrice and win 74% of her own first-serve points en route to victory. The 24-year-old maintained that she had played at a good level while promising to improve even more for her quarterfinal match.

"I think I played a lot of good tennis," Navarro said. "So did she, she made it really tough on me. Definitely there’s some things to work on too, so I’ll be looking forward to improving for next round."

Navarro has enjoyed a respectable season on the WTA Tour in 2025 for her standards, having won 21 of her 36 singles matches thus far and picking up her second career title at the Merida Open in February.

