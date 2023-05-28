Jessica Pegula's net worth, college, husband: Everything you need to know about WTA World No. 3

Jessica Pegula has established herself as one of the best players in the world through some splendid performances over the past 12-15 months. The American only has two WTA singles titles to her name but has had some very good runs in big tournaments that currently sees her third in the rankings.

Jessica Pegula's Parents:

Pegula was born in Buffalo, New York, to billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula. Terry Pegula owns the company Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which owns NHL side Buffalo Sabres. Along with his wife Kim, he is the principal owner of the NFL outfit Buffalo Bills.

Jessica Pegula's College:

Jessica Pegula attended college at the Unversity of Pittsburgh where she majored in communication and minored in Administration of Justice. She enjoyed a pretty impressive college tennis career, guiding the Pittsburgh Panthers tennis team to their maiden Big East Championship in 2012.

The American graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2015, the year when she made her Grand Slam main draw debut. She qualified for the main draw of the US Open and beat Alison van Uytvanck 7-5, 6-3 before losing 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 to Dominika Cibulkova in the second round.

Jessica Pegula reached her maiden WTA singles final at the 2018 Coupe Banque Nationale and entered the Top 100 of the WTA rankings for the first time in February, 2019. That year, she won her maiden singles title at the Citi Open, beating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Pegula rose through the ranks as the months passed by and entered the Top 20 of the WTA rankings in 2021. 2022 was a pretty good year for the American as she won 43 out of 64 matches, winning her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open. She also reached the final of the Madrid Open and the semifinals at the Qatar Open and the Miami Open.

Pegula's performances saw her finish the 2022 season as the World No. 3. She has reached the semifinals of two WTA 1000 tournaments so far in 202 while making it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The American has also fared pretty well on the doubles circuit with seven titles to her name, including three WTA 1000 events. She also reached the final of the 2022 French Open with Coco Gauff, losing to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Jessica Pegula's net worth:

Jessica Pegula in action at the Italian Open

Jessica Pegula's net worth is currently estimated to be around $7.1 million, not factoring the sum she could inherit from her family. The American has earned $8,974,956 in prize money throughout her career.

Pegula has endorsement deals with Yonex, Adidas and Ready Nutrition, and has own skincare line called Ready 24.

Jessica Pegula's husband:

She got married to her longtime boyfriend Taylor Gahagen in 2021. Gahagen is an investment analyst by profession and is an employee of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. He also co-founded an animal welfare organisation called A Lending Paw, which is committed to supporting rescue dogs and finding new homes for them.

Poll : 0 votes