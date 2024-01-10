Tennis journalist Gill Gross expects Jessica Pegula to experience a decline in form soon, primarily due to her age.

Pegula was part of the United States United Cup team that included Taylor Fritz, Denis Kudla, Rajeev Ram, Alycia Parks, and Desirae Krawczyk. The United States could not repeat their 2023 success as they were knocked out in the group stage.

In a recent podcast by Monday Match Analysis, Gill Gross was answering fans' questions about the 2024 season.

He was asked to make predictions on the performance of the WTA top 10 players. While speaking about Pegula, he said that she might experience a decline in her game due to her age, but he isn't sure if it's this season. He further stated that if the American finishes the 2024 season as No. 9 on the WTA rankings, he won't be surprised.

“Pegula, at some point, will get a little bit worn down. I don't know if that's this year or next year—whatever it is. It's been a remarkable couple of years for Pegula. She's 29 years old, and I do expect a decline. It could be this year; it wouldn't shock me. If Pegula finishes the year 9th in the world or something, it wouldn't shock me," Gill Gross said (42:00)

In the same interview, he also stated that Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff have a firm grip on the WTA top four and will not be falling out soon. Additionally, he noted that they have age on their side as all four players are under 25.

"I think its very undeniable that the top 4 is between Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff and Rybakina. It's very hard to see any one of them falling out of the top six. To me, they are very established, and they are all 25 or younger. Sabalenka is the oldest at 25. After that, I think it gets interesting,” he said (41:35)

Jessica Pegula and partner Coco Gauff won two trophies in doubles last season

2023 WTA Finals - Day 7

Throughout last season, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula played doubles together, except at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in September 2023 when Pegula partnered with 19-year-old Ashlyn Krueger.

The 2023 season was one to remember for both Jessica Pegula and her compatriot Coco Gauff. They both had successes in the singles category, with Pegula winning two titles and Coco Gauff securing four trophies, including the US Open.

The duo also performed well in the doubles category, clinching two trophies together. They secured victories at the Miami Masters and the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

At the Miami Masters, they defeated Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the final. Gauff and Pegula also defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final.

Currently, Pegula and Gauff hold the No. 3 position in the WTA doubles rankings.