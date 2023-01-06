Jessica Pegula praises Buffalo Bills' athletic trainer who played a major role in saving Damar Hamlin's life after cardiac arrest 

Jessica Pegula has acknowledged the efforts of the Buffalo Bills' athletic trainer Denny Kellington, whose speedy response at the ground helped Damar Hamlin get the necessary treatment after suffering a major cardiac arrest.

The Bills player was knocked unconscious after colliding with an opponent during a match against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (January 2). Medical staff, including Kellington, rushed to the scene as they provided first aid treatment to Hamlin.

The athletic trainer delivered emergency CPR to the player. According to reports from doctors, carrying out the procedure on the field accurately played a significant role in supporting Hamlin's life.

Pegula, who currently owns shares of the Buffalo Bills, took to social media on Friday to thank Kellington for the courageous efforts that he pulled out.

"This matters so much. Hero," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

As per the latest reports, Hamlin is undergoing a speedy recovery. After four days of intense treatment, the American has shown signs of improvement as he can currently communicate with others through writing.

Doctors have suggested that if the treatment proceeds in the best way possible, Hamlin could be completely fit and return to playing again the way he was before the incident.

Pegula reacted to the delightful news of the player's remarkable recovery as she took to Instagram and wrote:

"@d.ham3 waking up to good news this morning and getting the dub."

Jessica Pegula felt 'sick' on hearing the news of Damar Hamlin's horrifying collision

Jessica Pegula revealed that she felt 'sick' on hearing the news of Damar Hamlin's collision during the NFL match against the Bengals on Monday.

In a conversation with the press during the United Cup, the World No. 3 reflected on the player undergoing such a dreadful incident.

"I mean, it's just terrible. Just terrible. Just terrible. There's really no words," she said.

However, Pegula stated she was pleased about officials suspending the game after the occasion.

"There's really no words. I'm glad they stopped the game. I think it brings you back to there's a lot bigger things that are more important than sports and games and stuff like that. I'm glad they're trying to go support him," conveyed Pegula.

The American divulged that on witnessing the frantic situation on the field through the media, she felt sick and terrible.

"It was pretty scary. I don't really know much else," the 28-year-old asserted. "Obviously, it's pretty frantic there right now. I felt sick. It was just terrible. I think everyone felt that way that was watching."

