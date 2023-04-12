Jessica Pegula ranks tennis as most difficult sport to play alongside golf and hockey

Jessica Pegula recently said that tennis is one of the most difficult sports to play alongside golf and hockey.

American football pro Chad Johnson tweeted a query about the top 5 most difficult sports to play and excel at, stating that he believes boxing to be the most challenging.

"In terms of difficulty what are the top 5 hardest sports to play & be elite at, i personally have boxing as the most difficult, would love to hear your thoughts/opinions ?" Johnson wrote.

Chad Johnson @ochocinco In terms of difficulty what are the top 5 hardest sports to play & be elite at, i personally have boxing as the most difficult, would love to hear your thoughts/opinions In terms of difficulty what are the top 5 hardest sports to play & be elite at, i personally have boxing as the most difficult, would love to hear your thoughts/opinions❔

In response, Jessica Pegula stated that she believes tennis, golf, and hockey are the most difficult sports to play.

"Tennis, golf, hockey," Pegula wrote.

Jessie Pegula @JLPegula Chad Johnson @ochocinco In terms of difficulty what are the top 5 hardest sports to play & be elite at, i personally have boxing as the most difficult, would love to hear your thoughts/opinions In terms of difficulty what are the top 5 hardest sports to play & be elite at, i personally have boxing as the most difficult, would love to hear your thoughts/opinions❔ Tennis, golf, hockey twitter.com/ochocinco/stat… Tennis, golf, hockey twitter.com/ochocinco/stat…

Jessica Pegula aims to show "different" sides of athletes' lives through social media platforms

Jessica Pegula pictured at the 2023 Miami Open - Day 10.

Jessica Pegula recently sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel. The American explained that, unlike other athletes, she tries to post about her "different" side on social media in addition to her success and happy moments.

"I think when I'm just at that moment, I'm like, 'This is really sad, this is really hard, I can't realize this is what I'm doing right now.' But I think it just shows the different side, that even though we're professional athletes, we work very hard, very professional," Pegula said.

She also addressed the "tough" side of athletes' lives, stating that they, just like everyone else, go through difficult times.

"We're just like everyone else. We hit those moments where it looks crazy cool, playing in stadiums and all that stuff but like meanwhile, you know, it's tough," she said.

The American also admitted that leading an athlete's life is a "grind" because of all the traveling, busy schedules, and lack of sleep. She said that chooses those moments to share with everyone in order to shed light on them.

"We travel a lot, schedule stuff, you don't sleep. It's definitely a grind. So, I think I just like picking up those moments to share with everyone," Pegula said.

Jessica Pegula recently won the Miami Open doubles title with fellow countryman and doubles partner Coco Gauff. They became the first All-American doubles team to win the Miami Open doubles title in 22 years, defeating Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the final, 7-6(6), 6-2.

The World No. 3 then competed in the Charleston Open, where she defeated Anna Blinkova, Irina-Camelia Begu, and Paula Badosa to reach the semifinals, where she was eliminated by Belinda Bencic.

Poll : 0 votes