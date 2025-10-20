Jessica Pegula reacts as her billionaire parents-owned Buffalo Sabres claim thrilling win after rival Brad Marchand's controversial act

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of billionaire parents Kim and Terry Pegula, who own the Buffalo Bills (NFL) and Buffalo Sabres (NHL). When Pegula is not busy with tennis, she streams Sabres games, and on Sunday, she watched the team crush defending champions Florida Panthers 3-0.Pegula reshared a moment from Sunday's game, catching Panthers' Brad Marchand in unsportsmanlike conduct. During the second period, Marchand engaged in a physical altercation with Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin after being cross-checked from behind.Marchand took Dahlin's helmet with him to the penalty box, ripped off the straps, and threw it back on the ice. Pegula posted a GIF of &quot;And I took that personally&quot; while resharing the video on her Instagram stories.Jessica's Instagram storyBecause of this act, the NFL fined Marchand $5,000, the maximum amount the league can fine for unsportsmanlike conduct under the collective bargaining agreement.&quot;Whoever gets the most angry is usually the one that gets the penalty. You have to stay calm in those moments,&quot; Dahlin told The Athletic. &quot;Usually he's really good at that, but I won a little battle today... He's a competitor. I've probably done something like that in the past, too, so stuff happens out there.&quot;Marchand's frustrations arose from the team's recent poor string of performances. The 3-0 loss on Sunday was their fourth straight defeat.Jessica Pegula returns home and posts a glimpse with her dogsJessica Pegula of the United States poses with the runner-up trophy after losing to Coco Gauff of the United States in the singles final on Day 9 of the Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 12, 2025 in Wuhan, China (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) - Source: GettyJessica Pegula has wrapped up her Asian swing following a heartbreak in the final at the Wuhan Open against Coco Gauff. Three days ago, Jessica Pegula shared that she had returned home in a collaborative post with Maev, a dog food company. In the photos, she can be seen getting playful along with her two dogs. She captioned the post:&quot;Finally back home for a bit with my pups and the best food there is @meetmaev 🐾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore coming home, Pegula stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final (2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)). However, she fell to Gauff 6-4, 7-5 in the Wuhan Open final. Her strong performances this year have ensured her a spot in the season-ending championships for the fourth straight time.