Jessica Pegula reacts to Caroline Dolehide beating Martina Trevisan to reach Guadalajara Open SF

Caroline Dolehide has stunned the entire tennis world with her impressive comeback win at the Guadalajara Open. Stars like Jessica Pegula have also expressed admiration for the 25-year-old's performance.

Dolehide played Martina Trevisan in the quarter-finals, but her chances looked slim as she went behind in the first set. Dolehide lost the set 6-3, looking out of ideas during the initial stages of the match.

However, Dolehide produced a determined effort in the following two sets. She gave it her all in order to keep the match alive in the second set, and took it to a tie-break.

After battling tirelessly, the American eventually wrapped up the second set 11-9 in the tie-break. Dolehide never really gave the Italian much of a chance in the third set, and completed the comeback with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-7, 3-6.

Jessica Pegula took to Instagram to post a story about her compatriot's performance. She uploaded a picture of Dolehide along with a caption, "LFG (Let's freaking go)."

Jessica Pegula's story on Instagram about Caroline Dolehide

This is the first time in over a year that Dolehide has made it to the semis of a WTA tournament. She will be keen to continue in the same vein when she faces Sofia Kenin on Friday.

How has Caroline Dolehide performed so far this year?

Caroline Dolehide in action during a match.

Caroline Dolehide has had a middling year on tour so far. The American had just two quarter-final finishes before Guadalajara, and failed to make it past the qualification stages of the majority of competitions she played in.

Her most notable results this year are the quarter-final finishes at the WTA Monterrey Open, where she was beaten by Lin Zhu, and at the La Bisbal D'Emporda, where she was knocked out by Arantxa Rus.

However, Dolehide has enjoyed great success in the doubles tournaments, making it to the later stages of several tournaments.