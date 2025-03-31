Jessica Pegula receives heartwarming message from $14,000,000-worth Lindsey Vonn after Miami Open runner-up finish

Jessica Pegula garnered the attention of the American skier Lindsey Vonn after her second-place finish at the Miami Open. The American will be gearing up for the upcoming tournament of the 2025 season.

Ad

Pegula delivered a stellar performance throughout the Miami Open as she toppled players like Anna Kalinskaya, Marta Kostyuk, Emma Raducanu, and Alexandra Eala to reach the finals of the tournament. In the last round, she squared off against Aryna Sabalenka; however, she fell short of earning the title as her opponent took the lead with a score of 7-5, 6-2.

Shortly after this loss on March 30, Pegula penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle along with a bunch of pictures from the tournament. She extended gratitude for reaching another final and admitted that it's been a good start to the year for her in the caption of the post.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you @miamiopen for a great tournament and another final. I love playing at home in Florida 🫶🏼Not the result I wanted but grateful for an opportunity to go for titles. It’s been a good start to the year. Onto the clay!" wrote Jessica Pegula.

Ad

This post caught the eye of skier Lindsey Vonn, who is worth $14,000,000 (according to Celebrity Net Worth). She shared a sweet message for the American in the comment section. Lauding the runner-up for her performances, the skier wrote:

"You played amazing all tournament!"

Lindsey Vonn's comment on Instagram

Pegula started the 2025 season by competing in the Adelaide International, and even here she reached the finals but couldn't lift the trophy after being bested by fellow American Madison Keys (6-3, 4-6, 6-1).

Ad

Jessica Pegula lauds Aryna Sabalenka after losing to her in the Miami Open finals

American tennis player Pegula at the Miami Open- Source: Getty

After earning the runner-up finish at the Miami Open, Jessica Pegula made her feelings known about playing against Aryna Sabalenka during the trophy ceremony. She called her the best player and said that her game challenges everyone to get better. Pegula further detailed the Belarusian's game skill and also lightheartedly accepted that she is getting a little annoyed with playing her (as quoted by the Daily Times)

Ad

"You´re the best player in the world for a reason. You keep challenging everyone to get better. The level of tennis you´ve been able to play is amazing," said Jessica Pegula. She was able to hit the lines when she needed to, hit the big serve with the 1-2 punch when she needed to."

Ad

"Now it feels like the last year Aryna has, especially on the hard courts, been kind of unstoppable virtually. I definitely like embracing that challenge, although I am getting a little annoyed with playing her."

Jessica Pegula won the ATX Open's title this year after defeating McCartney Kessler in the final round with a score of 7-5, 6-2. The American will next be seen competing at the Charleston Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback