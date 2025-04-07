Jessica Pegula reveals what she plans to do with her husband Taylor by her side after Charleston Open success

Jessica Pegula unveiled her plans to participate in the upcoming qualifiers of the Billie Jean King Cup. She also confirmed her entry at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. Her statement came up with side plans of winning the Porsche at stake to take some time off the competition and go on a vacation with her husband.

Pegula married Taylor Gahagen in October 2021. The business professional from upstate New York previously worked for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. He managed rotational roles, including marketing manager and director of corporate development. He operates as Vice President of Pegula's skincare company, Ready 24, and also co-founded the charity A Lending Paw with her.

Jessica Pegula's Charleston Open victory came with a promise of planning a getaway with her husband, Taylor. In a conversation at the Tennis Channel studio, the WTA star mentioned how her schedule would include participation at the Billie Jean King Cup and the upcoming Stuttgart Open.

"I think I'm gonna go play Stuttgart, so I'm gonna be there anyway. Haven't played Stuttgart so gonna try and go get a Porsche. I'm just gonna kinda not go with the coach next couple of weeks, a little more relaxed, tryna go travel with my husband Taylor and just maybe not take it so seriously as far as a crazy couple weeks," she said.

Besides expressing the urge for a holiday, Pegula also mentioned her lighthearted strategy to compete in Stuttgart.

"But I'm tryna go have some fun with the team when I get to Stuttgart," she added.

Jessica Pegula skipped the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart last year. Her next event, i.e., the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, is scheduled to commence on 11 April.

Jessica Pegula reminisces early struggles after clinching the Charleston Open title

Jessica Pegula at the Credit One Charleston Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula's victory over Sofia Kenin came as a reminder of her early struggles. The American reminisced about her practice sessions on Daniel Islands while she was in her early 20s. After spending almost 16 years as a professional WTA star, the victory on the same grounds triggered her emotions.

"I spend a couple of years training here on Daniel Island in my early 20s. So to be able to come here this week after a long two weeks in Miami and take the title is just incredible," she said, in a post-match interview.

Pegula also highlighted how the difficult court conditions added an additional layer of challenges to her showdown against Kenin.

"It was super windy, super tough conditions. If you lost focus for a split second or stopped moving your feet for a second it just swings so fast," the 31-year-old said.

After the commendable win, the WTA star now has two singles titles (YTD) and eight in her overall career. She now looks forward to testing her levels at the upcoming clay court events.

