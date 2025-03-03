Jessica Pegula's surprising private jet act warms colleague as billionaire heiress travels to Indian Wells after Austin success

Jessica Pegula was lauded by Chinese tennis player Yuan Yue after inviting all the players in the final round of the ATX Open to take the private jet with her to Indian Wells. The American was on her way to play in the BNP Paribas Open after winning the WTA 250 title in Texas.

Ad

The tennis star is the daughter of multi-billionaire parents Terry and Kim Pegula. They own the famed NFL team, Buffalo Bills, and the NHL team Buffalo Sabres under their umbrella company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Her gesture toward her colleague was greatly appreciated as Yue posted about this incident on her Weibo account. This was later reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user:

"Praise Miss Pegula. Okay!!! [She] invite[d] all the players in today's game to take a private plane together. Thank you so much!!! Otherwise, we [would have been] on the road for at least nine hours tomorrow. Oh my God, how can there be such a beautiful lady?" she wrote. (Translated from Chinese)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pegula has two siblings Kelly and Matthew who are established professionals in their fields.

Jessica Pegula talks about her shift of goals as a World No. 4

Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

After a stellar win at the all-American final at Texas, Jessica Pegula gets a much-needed impetus for the rest of the season after her early heartbreak at this year's Australian Open. After she advanced to the second round of the ATX Open, with a walkover from Dutch tennis player Arantxa Rus, she opened up about how her goals differ now in the post-match interview:

Ad

"When I was ranked lower, I always had a lot of ranking goals. It was just a fun way for me to hit small kind of goals to stay focused throughout tournaments. Now that I have gone pretty high, the goals have kind of changed. If you want to reach high you have to keep winning big tournaments you need to be winning Slams so you don't really care much about your ranking and the goals kind of shift.

Ad

I think for me it's about the small goals, it's about hitting the slices, seeing it working out one time in the match is a win. I am [also] working on the serve, so yeah, just a lot of small goals to keep me focused." (1:45 onward)

The American won her seventh career title at the ATX Open on Sunday, March 2 after defeating compatriot McCartney Kessler 7-5, 6-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback