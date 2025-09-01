Jessica Pegula shares rare glimpse of husband Taylor as she poses for mirror selfie amid promising US Open run

Jessica Pegula recently shared a rare glimpse of her husband, Taylor Gahagen, who, more often than not, keeps a low profile. Pegula is currently in contention for the women's singles title at the 2025 US Open, having narrowly missed out last year after being downed by Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

On the night of Sunday, August 31, Pegula secured her progress to the quarterfinals of the hardcourt Major after a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of compatriot Ann Li. The WTA No. 4 has so far been in imperious form at Flushing Meadows, and is yet to drop a set.

A few hours after her emphatic victory against Li, Jessica Pegula shared three pictures as Instagram Stories. In all three pictures, the 31-year-old could be seen posing for a mirror selfie. Her husband Taylor was also visible, even though there wasn't a clear view of his face in any of them, reflecting his preference to keep a low profile.

One of Pegula's Instagram Stories featuring a glimpse of husband Taylor, dated Sunday, August 31 (Source: Instagram/jpegula)

A zoomed in version of the previous picture, shared as a separate Instagram Story by Pegula (Source: Instagram/jpegula)

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen were originally slated to marry in October 2020. However, the raging COVID-19 pandemic at the time put a spanner in the works, with the couple postponing their wedding to the October of the following year. Gahagen currently works as a Managing Partner at Dragos Capital and Agarwood Wealth, and has previously served the now-defunct Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

On the tennis front, a daunting challenge awaits Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open.

Jessica Pegula to lock horns with two-time singles Major champion in US Open QF

Jessica Pegula (Source: Getty)

Barbora Krejcikova, who engineered a miraculous recovery against Taylor Townsend in the women's singles fourth round at the 2025 US Open, is Jessica Pegula's quarterfinal opponent at the hardcourt Major. Krejcikova has so far won two singles Grand Slam titles; the 2021 French Open and the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Concerningly for Pegula, Krejcikova leads the pair's head-to-head 2-1. The American's only victory against the Czech came in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. Their second clash at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships was a three-setter that Krejcikova won after 'bageling' Pegula in the decisive third set.

The American and Czech's most recent meeting came in the Round Robin phase at last year's WTA Finals. Here, Krejcikova produced a dominant display to beat Pegula 6-3, 6-3.

