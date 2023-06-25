American tennis star Jessica Pegula, who is ranked No. 3 in the world in singles and No. 5 in doubles, showed off her golf skills recently. She is currently preparing for Wimbledon but took some time out to test her skills at another sport.

Pegula, who is the daughter of billionaire sports owners Terry and Kim Pegula, has had a stellar year on the tennis court. She has reached the semi-finals of three WTA tournaments, the final in Qatar, and the quarterfinals in the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Saturday, June 24, swinging a golf club on a course and captioned it:

“grass season prep,” Pegula wrote on Instagram.

Pegula’s golf post received many comments from her fans and fellow players. Among the notable comments were those from Rennae Stubbs, a former Australian tennis player and Serena Williams' ex-coach, who wrote:

“Looking solid mate.”

Taylor Townsend, a former Australian Open junior champion and World no. 5, wrote:

“It makes so much sense that you are good at golf!!”

Taylor Townsend and Rennae Stubbs comment on Jessica Pegula's Instagram post

Pegula will be hoping to continue her impressive form on grass as she heads to Wimbledon, where she reached the third round last year.

Jessica Pegula’s social media journey to showcase the 'different' sides of being an athlete

Jessica Pegula in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

In a recent chat with Tennis Channel, Jessica Pegula shared her approach to social media. She said that she likes to show her “different” side as an athlete too, not just the positive and successful moments.

“I feel like sometimes I want to share how hard and sad this is, how I can’t believe this is what I’m doing right now. But I think it also shows the different side, that we’re not just professional athletes who are very professional and work hard,” Pegula said.

Pegula also talked about the “challenges” that athletes face, saying that they are not different from other people who have tough times.

“We’re human too. We have those moments where it seems amazing, playing in stadiums and all that stuff but like meanwhile, you know, it’s hard,” she said.

The American also confessed that being an athlete is a “struggle” because of all the travelling, hectic schedules, and lack of sleep.

Pegula mentioned that she chooses those moments to share with everyone to make them aware of them.

“We travel a lot, schedule stuff, you don’t sleep. It’s definitely a struggle. So, I think I just like picking up those moments to share with everyone,” Pegula said.

Poll : 0 votes