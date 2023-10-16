Chinese player Yue Yuan has thanked Jessica Pegula for treating her with kindness at the 2023 Korea Open.

Yuan put together a strong game plan in Seoul to reach her first WTA tour final at the Korea Open, where she locked horns with Pegula. She failed to get past the American, losing 6-2, 6-3.

After the event, she took to social media to reflect on her runner-up campaign.

"First time entering the top eight of WTA, first time entering top four of WTA. Once I reached the WTA finals, although I failed to win the championship in the end, it should still be commemorated," she said. (Translated from a post on Weibo)

The World No. 128 also shed light on how Pegula always treated her with kindness.

"Miss Pegula is really nice. When she sees that no one is warming up with me, even though she can play with the coach, she takes the initiative to ask me if I want to do some activities together. She is at a loss when she sees me holding the trophy," she said.

"When I was playing, she asked me to come over and take pictures together and asked the photographer to stay a little longer to take a few more pictures of me alone. She also encouraged me after the game," she added.

Jessica Pegula to Yue Yuan: "You told me it's your first final but I'm sure there will be many more"

Yue Yuan in action at the 2023 Korea Open.

Jessica Pegula and Yue Yuan played against each other twice so far, with the former winning both times.

They met for the first time in the third round of the US Open, where Pegula triumphed 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-0. Their latest meeting came in the Korea Open final last weekend, where the American registered a more straightforward 6-2, 6-3 win.

Despite the result not going her way, Yuan had a week to remember in Seoul, where she made her first WTA quarterfinal, semifinal, and final. She also picked up her second Top 30 win in as many weeks when she defeated World No. 29 Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals.

At the trophy presentation ceremony after the final, Pegula praised Yuan and stated that she would go on to play many more finals in the future.

"Last time we played was a battle and this one was as well. You're really talented and I told you your ranking is going to go up. You told me it's your first final but I'm sure there will be many more," she said.