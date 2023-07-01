Jessica Pegula has achieved her highest seeding at the Wimbledon Championships; she will begin her 2023 Wimbledon campaign as the fourth seed.

The American No. 1 will face World No. 52 Lauren Davis in the first round of the grasscourt Major. Per seeding, Pegula is projected to come up against Kamila Rakhimova in the second round, 31st seed Mayar Sherif in the third and 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth. She will face fifth seed Caroline Garica in the quarterfinals, top seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Pegula took to Instagram to celebrate being in the top five at Wimbledon for the first time.

"Top 5 seed at Wimbledon is a dream, here to enjoy every second," she wrote.

Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

Pegula was seeded eighth at Wimbledon 2022 and defeated Donna Vekic in the first round and Harriet Dart in the second before bowing out in the third to Petra Martic, 6-2, 7-6(5). This was the American's best run at the Championships so far.

Notably, Pegula has qualified for the quarterfinals of every Grand Slam except Wimbledon. She reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open thrice (2021, 2022, 2023) and once each at Roland Garros (2022) and the US Open (2022).

Jessica Pegula played at Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon

Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne 2023

In preparation for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Jessica Pegula took part in the Eastbourne International. She was the third seed at the WTA 500 event and began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Zheng Qinwen.

Pegula was then made to work hard by Camila Osorio in the second round. The match was a tough three-setter, which the American took 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Pegula's quarterfinal opponent was her doubles partner Coco Gauff. The teenager eased to victory, 6-3, 6-3, to level their head-to-head at one apiece. The two women also played doubles at Eastbourne but withdrew from their semifinal match against Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs.

Pegula and Gauff will also team up at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and are the second seeds behind defending Champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katarina Siniakova.

