  Jessica Pegula turns up the style in photoshoot for sponsor Gorjana, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige gushes over her 'gorgeous' look

Jessica Pegula turns up the style in photoshoot for sponsor Gorjana, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige gushes over her 'gorgeous' look

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 05, 2025 06:02 GMT
Jessica Pegula turns up the style in photoshoot for sponsor Gorjana, Tommy Paul
Jessica Pegula turns up the style in photoshoot for sponsor Gorjana, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige gushes over her 'gorgeous' look. Credit: GETTY

American tennis star Jessica Pegula recently revealed her latest collaboration with jewelry brand Gorjana, becoming the first-ever Gorjana Athlete. The campaign celebrates women in sport and aims to inspire the next generation.

For the photoshoot of the magazine, Pegula wore a check striped yellow shirt on top of what appears to be a denim jeans while holding a racquet behind her head. In the second slide of the Instagram post, Pegula's customized Gorjana card can be seen, which states her saying:

"I love creating a "more is more" look by layering simple pieces."

In the third slide of the post, there's a black and white photo of Pegula playing tennis in the background of an overlay text. She said:

"I was a once girl looking up to athletes too and I was able to live that dream. That is something really special I always hold on to. I like to show young girls that it's possible for them too."

Finally, in the final slide of the video, there's a video around the collaboration. In the caption, the American tennis star wrote:

"Being the first @gorjana Athlete has been an honor! 🤍 I’m excited to celebrate and support women in sport — and to inspire the next generation of game changers. Welcome to gorjana Sports Club!"
In the comments section, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze praised Pegula's look in the photoshoot. She commented:

"So gorg."
Comments section

In the ongoing National Bank Open, Jessica Pegula was defeated in her respective singles and doubles clashes. Earlier in the Citi Open, she also suffered a first-round exit.

Jessica Pegula's dreadful run continues in North American hard-court swing

Two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula suffered a defeat in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open, losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to world No. 386 Anastasija Sevastova, who will now face Naomi Osaka. Meanwhile, in the doubles, pairing with Madison Keys, the duo was taken out in the first round by Markéta Vondroušová and Peyton Stearns.

Her bad run of form in North America is a continuation of her shocking Wimbledon exit, where, despite being seeded No. 3, she was defeated in the first round by No. 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto. She lost the match in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) in under an hour.

This is a little shocking from the top American tennis star, who, before arriving at Wimbledon, defeated top player Iga Świątek 6-4, 7-5 in the final to win the Bad Homburg Open. Jessica Pegula needs to buckle and get back in form in Cincinnati if she wants to end the year by winning the final Grand Slam title of the year in New York.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
