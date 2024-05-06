Jessica Pegula unsure about French Open 2024 participation as latest injury forces Italian Open withdrawal

Jessica Pegula has recently revealed that she is uncertain regarding her participation in the 2024 French Open, following her withdrawal from the 2024 Italian Open due to a recent injury. Prior to this, an undisclosed injury had also led to her to withdraw from the recently concluded Madrid Open.

Pegula started her year on a high note by reaching the semifinals at the 2024 Adelaide International. She defeated fellow American Bernada Pera and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before having to withdraw from the tournament due to a gastrointestinal (GI) illness.

The World No. 5's year since then has been plagued by various injuries. She was forced to miss the entire Middle East swing - the 2024 Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships due to neck injury.

Following these injury setbacks, Jessica Pegula made a strong comeback at the San Diego Open, reaching the semifinals in singles and the finals in doubles alongside Desirae Krawczyk. She then faced early elimination in singles at the Indian Wells Masters but reached the quarterfinals in doubles with Coco Gauff.

Subsequently, Pegula competed at the Miami Open, reaching the quarterfinals before being defeated by Ekaterina Alexandrova. She continued her strong performance at the Charleston Open, making it to the semifinal but falling to eventual runner-up Daria Kasatkina. The American also participated in the Billie Jean Cup Final but later withdrew from the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Jessica Pegula has not competed in any tournament since then. She had taken to social media to announce her withdrawal from the Madrid Open due to an undisclosed injury.

Recently, Pegula took to social media to announce that despite feeling "really good", she had to withdraw from the 2024 Italian Open as her return to form and training have been slow. She also mentioned that her participation in the French Open remains uncertain.

"Hi guys - quick update - Will miss Rome and possibly RG. I actually feel really good but have to work back into training at a 🐌 's pace 😂 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 " Pegula captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

A brief look at Jessica Pegula's performance at the 2023 Italian Open and French Open

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Italian Open

Last year, Jessica Pegula faced a tough loss in her opening match at the Italian Open against compatriot Taylor Townsend, with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 3-6. However, Pegula managed to secure a runner-up finish in the doubles event at the same tournament.

Teaming up with Coco Gauff, they defeated Oksana Kalashnikova and Yana Sizikova 6-1, 7-5 in the opening match, followed by a victory against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Alexandra Panova in three sets.

In the quarterfinals, Pegula and Gauff triumphed over the Japanese duo of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama 7-6, 6-4 to secure a spot in the semifinals. They won against Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs in three sets to secure a place in the final.

However, the American duo fell short against Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens 4-6, 4-6 in the championship match to conclude their campaign as runners-up.

At the 2023 French Open, Jessica Pegula competed in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. In the singles event, she defeated Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and then received a walkover in the second round after Camila Giorgi withdrew due to an injury. Pegula's singles journey at Roland Garros came to an end in the third round after Elise Mertens defeated her 6-1, 6-3.

In the doubles competition, Pegula once again teamed up with Coco Gauff, reaching the semifinals before facing a tough loss against Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend.

In the mixed doubles, Pegula partnered with fellow American Austin Krajicek. They were beaten by the French pair of Albano Olivetti and Elixane Lechemia in three sets in the first round.