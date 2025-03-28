Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Miami Open 2025 Final

Jessica Pegula and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns in the final of the Miami Open. This will be the ninth meeting between the two, with the Belarusian leading 6-2.

Both players have been in impressive form so far during the WTA 1000 event, with Sabalenka starting her campaign with a 6-3, 6-0 drubbing of Viktoriya Tomova. She faced Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the third round and won the opening set before the Romanian decided to retire due to a thigh injury.

Sabalenka faced Danielle Collins in the fourth round and maintained her perfect record against the American with a 6-4, 6-4 win to book her place in the quarterfinals. Here, the World No. 1 locked horns with another familiar opponent in Zheng Qinwen and beat her 6-2, 7-5 to set up a semifinal clash with sixth seed Jasmine Paolini.

The Belarusian produced another dominant display and won 6-2 6-2 to book her place in the Miami Open final without dropping a single set. This is the first time she reached the title clash at the WTA 1000 event, having previously won the doubles tournament in 2019.

Pegula, on the other hand, has had a path to the final in Miami which is quite contrasting to Sabalenka's. The American was seeded fourth at the WTA 1000 event and started her run wiith a 6-4, 6-4 win over compatriot Bernarda Pera. She faced 32nd Anna Kalinskaya in the third round and edged her 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(3).

Pegula then registered a routine 6-2, 6-3 win over 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open for the fourth year in a row. Here, she was up against Emma Raducanu and the two played out a grueling contest, that lasted two hours and 18 minutes. The American won 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash with Alexandra Eala.

The Filipino teenager has been the tournament's surprise package and entered the match fresh off a 6-2, 7-5 win over Iga Swiatek. Eala put up a tough fight but Jessica Pegula's resilience paid off, as she won 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 to reach her sixth WTA 1000 final. This will be the third time she will face Aryna Sabalenka in a title clash. with the Belarusian beating her in Cincinnati and the US Open in 2024.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

The Miami Open final between the two tennis stars will take place on March 29.

Match Tming: TBD

Match Date: March 29, 2025

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details

Fans from the respective countries can watch the Miami Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula on the followng channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports

