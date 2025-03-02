Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler ATX Open 2024 Final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Jessica Pegula and McCartney Kessler will clash in an all-American final at the 2025 ATX Open. The two women will take to court in the afternoon session on Sunday (March 2).

While Pegula is searching for her first title of the season, Kessler is looking to make it two in 2025, having already opened her year with a successful run at the Hobart International.

Here in Austin, the American has been on overtime, having not only won four matches in singles but three in doubles too. She opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Viktorija Golubic but faced two big tests in her next two matches.

After beating Cristina Bucsa in a third-set tiebreaker, Kessler survived another scare from the resurgent Sorana Cirstea before again finding her footing against Greet Minnen in the semifinals. She generated an impressive 18 breakpoints and took five of them to beat the Belgian 7-5, 6-4.

Pegula, meanwhile, has been clinical throughout most of the week. The 2024 US Open finalist dropped only 13 games in the opening three matches against Arantxa Rus, Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and Anna Blinkova before running into some resistance from Ajla Tomljanovic in the semifinal.

The American, however, was able to overcome a second-set stumble to prevail 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and move into her second final of the season.

Pegula and Kessler have never crossed paths on the Tour before so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock. With the two set to compete for the 2025 ATX Open title, let’s take a look at all the schedule and streaming details:

Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler match timing

Jessica Pegula will have her eyes on securing her first title of the season. (Source: Getty)

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (5) McCartney Kessler

Time: March 2 (Sunday) 1.30 pm local time

Venue: Center Court, Austin, Texas, United States

Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler streaming details

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action at the ATX Open final on the following sites and channels:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on DAZN.

