Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Charleston Open 2025, Final

Top seed Jessica Pegula will take on Sofia Kenin in the final of the Charleston Open. The match will be the fifth meeting between the two, with the former leading their head-to-head 3-2.

Pegula entered the Charleston Open just after losing the Miami Open final to Aryna Sabalenka. The 31-year-old received a bye to the second round of the WTA 500 event and started her campaign with a 6-0, 6-3 drubbing over Iryna Shymanovich. She followed this up with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to set up a quarterfinal meeting with seventh-seed and defending champion Danielle Collins.

Pegula came back from a set down to register a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 win and reach the semifinals, where ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova awaited her. The two played out a thrilling encounter that lasted two hours and 21 minutes, with the American edging out the Russian 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to reach her fourth final of the 2025 season.

Sofia Kenin started her campaign in Charleston with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bernarda Pera before thrashing Belinda Bencic 6-0, 6-3 to book her place in the third round. Here, the American faced fifth seed Daria Kasatkina and beat her 6-3, 7-6(7) to set up a quarterfinal clash with 14th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Kenin maintained her good run of form and beat the Russian 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. Here, she was up against compatriot Amanda Anisimova and led 5-2 in the opening set before the Qatar Open champion retired due to back issues, thus giving the 2020 Australian Open champion a place in her tenth WTA singles final.

Both players have looked in great shape, with Pegula carrying her good form from Miami into Charleston, while Kenin is yet to drop a set. If the 31-year-old comes out on top, she will win her second title of the 2025 season while the latter will win her first singles tournament since 2020 if she comes out on top.

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin match schedule

The Charleston Open final between Jessica Pegula and Sofia Kenin will be the second and final match on the Credit One Stadium, taking place after the women's doubles final.

Match Timing: Approximately 11 am local time.

Date: April 6, 2025

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin streaming details

Fans from the following countries can watch the Charleston Open final live on the respective channels and websites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN, DAZN, TVA (French)

