Jessica Pegula out of both WTA 1000 tournaments in Dubai and Doha with injury

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the twin WTA 1000 tournaments in Dubai and Doha due to a neck injury.

The American is set to lose valuable ranking points, having finished runner-up to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek last year in Doha, which transitioned from a WTA 500 to 1000 tournament in 2024. Pegula also made the semis in Dubai, losing to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

As per the WTA, Pegula joins her compatriot Madison Keys as notable absentees during the Middle East Swing, along with Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic. The 29-year-old American hasn't played since losing in the singles second round to Clara Burel at the Australian Open last month.

Seeded first in the women's doubles draw, along with compatriot Coco Gauff, Pegula withdrew from the event in Melbourne and hasn't been in competitive action since then. The latter has been struggling with fitness issues, having withdrawn from the Adelaide semis with Daria Kasatkina earlier this season due to gastrointestinal issues.

Jessica Pegula is 4-2 in singles action this year. Meanwhile, the WTA 1000 event in Doha starts on February 11, while the one in Dubai commences exactly a week later.

The American is on the entry list for the WTA 500 San Diego Open, which starts on February 25. It remains to be seen if she's fit enough to appear in the tournament.

"I'm still shaking" - Clara Burel after stunning Jessica Pegula at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula (left) and Clara Burel

Having made three straight quarterfinals following a first-round defeat on her Australian Open debut in 2020, Jessica Pegula was tipped for another strong run at the year's first Grand Slam.

The American opened her campaign for a maiden Grand Slam singles title with a straight-set defeat of Rebecca Marino in the first round. Next up, Pegula faced Frenchwoman Clara Burel, who had never before made the second round before.

However, the 29-year-old went down in straight sets, losing 6-4, 6-2, suffering her earliest Major defeat since also crashing out in the second round at Wimbledon in 2021.

Meanwhile, Burel, who notched up one of the best wins of her career, was understandably at a loss for words as she described her emotions after taking down Pegula

"I'm still shaking," said Burel (as per news.com.au). "I'm just really happy to be through."

Burel, though, would go down 6-2, 6-4 to compatriot Oceane Dodin as she failed to venture into the second week of a Major for the first time.