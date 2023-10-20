Jiangxi Open 2023 Results Today: Leylah Fernandez wins two matches in a day to book her place in the semifinals | Day 5

Day 5 of the 2023 Jiangxi Open was quite a busy one as a few players had to pull off double duty on Friday.

All matches scheduled on Thursday were cancelled due to bad weather. Leylah Fernandez was the only player to win two matches as she extended her winning streak to eight.

Katerina Siniakova also notched up two wins on Friday, though she won her second match without stepping onto the court. The Czech's quarterfinal opponent, Laura Siegemund, gave her a walkover into the next round.

Here's a quick summary of how it all went down on day 5 of the Jiangxi Open:

Leylah Fernandez reaches back-to-back semifinals

There's no stopping Fernandez at the moment. The former US Open finalist is in the midst of a purple patch. Having won her first title of the season at last week's Hong Kong Open, she continued her good run of form at the Jiangxi Open.

Fernandez first defeated You Xiaodi 6-4, 6-1 in the second round. She was back in action once again after some rest and faced Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the quarterfinals. The Canadian scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over her to score her second win of the day.

Fernandez will now take on Katerina Siniakova in the semifinals, setting up a rematch of their Hong Kong Open final from a few days ago.

Katerina Siniakova gets a lucky break to advance to the semifinals

Katerina Siniakova could reach her third final of the year at the Jiangxi Open.

Siniakova defeated seventh seed Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 to make the last eight. Slated to face Laura Siegemund in her second match of the day, the German pulled out to send her opponent into the semifinals.

Having contested only one match on Friday, she'll have a slight edge against Fernandez on Saturday. The latter had to play twice and could feel the effects of a long day with minimal time to recover.

Maria Bouzkova eases past Camila Osorio

Third seed Bouzkova barely broke a sweat over the course of her 6-0, 6-4 win over Camila Osorio. She didn't lose her serve even once during the contest. The Czech has now made it to her first semifinal of the season.

Bouzkova's had better luck in doubles than in singles this year. She won the China Open and the Korea Open this month partnering Sara Sorribes Tormo and Bethanie Mattek-Sands respectively. She now has a chance at reaching her first final in singles in more than a year.

Diana Shnaider's continues her impressive breakthrough season with another semifinal

Diana Shnaider could reach her second WTA final at the Jiangxi Open.

Contesting her first season on the WTA tour, Shnaider has already made quite some noise with her results. The Russian teenager reached her maiden WTA final at the Ningbo Open last month, but lost to Ons Jabeur.

While Shnaider lost early in Zhengzhou the following week, she has gotten back on track with her run at the Jiangxi Open. She defeated Nao Hibino 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Friday to advance to her third semifinal of the season. She will next face Bouzkova for a place in the title round.

Jiangxi Open 2023: Day 5 results at a glance

Women's singles

Second round-

Katerina Siniakova def. (7) Varvara Gracheva: 6-4, 6-3

Laura Siegemund def. Ulrikke Eikeri: 6-1, 6-3

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. Valeria Savinykh: 6-3, 6-2

Leylah Fernandez def. You Xiaodi: 6-1, 6-4

Quarterfinals

Katerina Siniakova def. Laura Siegemind: Walkover

(3) Marie Bouzkova def. Camila Osorio: 6-0, 6-4

Diana Shnaider def. Nao Hibino: 6-0, 7-5

Leylah Fernandez def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-3, 6-4

Women's doubles

(4) Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya def. Jiang Xinyu/Hanyu Guo: 6-4, 6-3