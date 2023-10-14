Jiangxi Open 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The Jiangxi Open returns to the WTA tour for the first time since 2019. It will be held from October 16-22, 2023.

Liudmila Samsonova headlines the event as the top seed. Caroline Dolehide, who finished as the runner-up at last month's Guadalajara Open, received a wildcard, as did Vera Zvonareva.

While everyone in the top 10 is preparing for the upcoming WTA Finals, the Jiangxi Open still boasts a solid field. The draw features three top 20 players, along with plenty of top 40 players.

On that note, here's a look at all the necessary information about this edition of the tournament:

What is the Jiangxi Open?

The tournament got upgraded to a WTA International event, equivalent to a WTA 250 in today's time, back in 2014. Peng Shuai emerged victorious that year. Former World No. 1 Jelena Jankovic won the tournament the next year.

The tournament will be held for the first time since 2019. The pandemic and the Peng Shuai scandal kept the WTA Tour away from China for the last few years. Rebecca Peterson won the title back then, but won't return to defend her crown this year.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Nanchang Tennis Center, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China.

Players

Veronika Kudermetova is the second seed at the 2023 Jiangxi Open.

Liudmila Samsonova has the distinction of being the top seed for this edition of the Jiangxi Open. She recently made it to the final of the China Open, a WTA 1000 event, but lost to Iga Swiatek. It was her second runner-up finish at that level as she lost the Canadian Open final to Jessica Pegula in August.

Veronika Kudermetova follows her compatriot as the second seed. She won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo a couple of weeks ago. Beatriz Haddad Maia is seeded third. Since making it to the semifinals of the French Open in June, her results have been a bit lukewarm.

Magda Linette is the fourth seed. Following her semifinal finish at the Australian Open, she kind of faded into the background. She recently reached the final of the Guangzhou Open, but came up short against Wang Xiyu.

Marie Bouzkova, Wang Xinyu, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Zhu Lin are some of the other big names competing here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will be held from October 14-15. The main draw action will kick off on Monday, October 16. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be played on Friday and Saturday respectively. The final will tale place on Sunday, October 22.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Jiangxi Open is $259,303. The winner will receive a cheque worth $34,228 coupled with 280 ranking points. Here are a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semifinalist $11,275 110 Quarterfinalist $6,418 60 Second round $3,920 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and the UK can watch the Jiangxi Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.