Jim Courier in utter shock after Coco Gauff's loss to Jasmine Paolini in Italian Open final

Jim Courier was stunned as Jasmine Paolini clinched a stellar win against Coco Gauff in the final of the 2025 Italian Open. By his reaction, the former tennis pro did not expect the outcome, as Gauff had been showing consistent performance on clay, whereas Paolini hadn't advanced to the final of any claycourt tournaments this season.

The Italian, however, was an epitome of grit and determination in today's clash as she clinched her second WTA 1000 title on her home soil. She defeated Gauff 6-4, 6-2 with sheer dominance since the match commenced, and upped her lead in curbing the American to gain her momentum back.

This performance impressed the former World No. 1, Jim Courier, as he discussed how Paolini channelled positive energy from the crowd into her match and won the match in emphatic fashion. During the Tennis Channel Live show, where Courier was present alongside Andy Roddick, he said:

"Did not see that coming, I will tell you that so impressed it was Paolini. You never know how a local player is going to react to the momentum that the crowd can give 'em, does it overwhelm them, does it help them? She was riding the waves that they were creating and she was buttoned up today."

Jasmine Paolini's maiden Rome title also etched her in the history of Italian tennis as she became the first woman in 40 years to do so.

Jasmine Paolini in disbelief after defeating Coco Gauff in Rome

Jasmine Paolini in glee after Italian Open win - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini was in disbelief at her title win at the Italian Open and admitted that it was a fairytale moment for her. She reminisced about how she has been witnessing this tournament since she was a little kid and how surreal it feels to now lift the coveted trophy.

“It doesn’t seem real to me. I came here as a kid to see this tournament, but winning it and holding up this trophy wasn’t even in my dreams," she said.

In the on-court interview after her win, she also stated how special it was to win the tournament in front of the President of Italy and her family. She also spoke fondly of her coming to see the matches with her father while also contemplating how her father might have shed some tears as she scored her winning points.

This win will provide the tennis star with the much-needed confidence to move into the upcoming French Open.

