Jimmy Connor has stated that he wishes to see a Grand Slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The former American tennis player hailed Alcaraz as the upcoming talent to watch out for and believes that the Spaniard's title clash with Djokovic, who is currently at the top of his game, would be an interesting one.

In his podcast, Advantage Connors, the former player spoke about the matchup and said:

"I'm rooting for the next guy to come and be 'that' guy. I would love to see Alcaraz play Djokovic in the finals."

His guest on the show, Spencer Segura, agreed with Connors and praised Carlos Alcaraz, particularly for his endurance with reference to his US Open title win. Segura is the son of Connor's former coach.

"He had the toughest draw in history. He played Brooksby and all these guy, long, long, killer matches. There's no way he had anything left for that match. He was spent," he said.

Connors took the conversation back to Djokovic and Segura said how the hypothetical match would be like a "changing-of-the-gaurd" moment.

"I'm a very big fan. I think the only thing that he [Djokovic] could improve is his serve. If he were to play just one match with Alcaraz, Alcaraz will hurt second serve, so Djokovic needs to serve well to beat Alcaraz. And vice-versa. Because Djokovic is going to be attacking," Segura said.

"I want to see him while he is still at the top of his game. Half a bunch of matchups with Rune, Sinner, and Carlitos. That's always the coolest part when you look back on these changing of the guard moments," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz's 2023 season so far

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a great run in his 2023 season so far.

The Spaniard withdrew from the Australian Open due to injury. However, he bounced back and has four titles under his belt this season.

Alcaraz lifted the cup at the Argentina Open and the Indian Wells while also winning back-to-back titles at the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open.

The World No. 2 is hot at the heels of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz briefly held the top rank after his Italian Open first-round win before Djokovic reclaimed it.

He was slated to be the top seed at this year's French Open. However, with a slump at the Italian Open, he has been surpassed by World No. 3, Daniil Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz is next likely to be seen at the courts of the French Open where he is one of the favorites to win.

