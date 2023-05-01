Former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors has expressed regret at getting provoked by a fan during the 1977 Wimbledon Championships final against Bjorn Borg.

In what was the 10th career meeting between the sport's two biggest male stars at the time, Borg outlasted Connors in five sets to seal his second consecutive men's singles title at the Grass Slam. He emerged victorious 3‐6, 6‐2, 6‐1, 5‐7, 6‐4 in 3 hours 14 minutes.

When recently asked about a match that "haunts" Connors because it "got away," the American was quick to name the 1977 Wimbledon final against Borg. He reasoned his choice by stating that he fought his way back into the contest before throwing it all away thanks to a fan who riled him up.

“It was 1977 in the Wimbledon final. We were two sets all and I was down four in the fifth and I brought it back to four all, my serve, 15 love in the fifth. I was on a roll and I remember some guy made a smarta** remark from the stands and I turned around and made a comment to him and I didn't win another point [after that],” he said, speaking on an episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

“I should have kept my mouth shut,” Jimmy Connors added. “That one time I should have gone on about my business because I was on a roll. I was in my stride and he ended up beating me 6-4 in the fifth.”

“I thought the match might slip away then” - When Bjorn Borg defeated Jimmy Connors in the 1977 Wimbledon final

Bjorn Borg in action at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.

Bjorn Borg did not have an easy ride to the 1977 Wimbledon Championships title. He trailed by two sets to love against Mark Edmondson in the second round and registered a hard-fought five-set win against Vitas Gerulaitis in the semifinals.

The Swede then had to work just as hard to defeat Jimmy Connors in the final to win his fourth Grand Slam and 25th ATP title. After his win, Borg admitted that the result gave him confidence about facing Connors on the tennis court.

“Before it was mentally tough to play against Jimmy. Always he hits the ball hard, with such depth. Now I know I can come back. I have the confidence I can win,” Borg saidv(via The New York Times).

However, there was a point in the fifth set, when Connors broke the Swede for 4‐4, where he wondered if the result might not end in his favor.

“I thought the match might slip away then,” he confessed after the match.

Connors also highlighted that point in the match, stating that he let the opportunity slip from his grasp by not being calm and composed.

“Maybe I got a little excited and rushed into things instead of being calm and collected,” Jimmy Connors confessed.

