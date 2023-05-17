Tennis legend Jimmy Connors has lavished praise on his rival Ilie Nastase, calling the Romanian one of the all-time greats.

Nastase is among the finest and most talented players of all time. He had a sensational career during which he won a total of seven Grand Slam titles, including two in singles, three in men's doubles and two in mixed doubles.

Speaking on the "Advantage Connors" podcast with his son Brett, Jimmy Connors listed the Romanian as one of his all-time greats along with the late Pancho Gonzales.

The 70-year-old said that while Nastase had the talent and the ability to make him the greatest tennis player, he lacked the mentality. The American also claimed that whenever Natase played, every player would watch him play.

"My two all-time greats were, number 1, Pancho Gonzales, who I think should have been the best of all time. The other is Ilie Nastase because his talent, his ability, his movement and everything was there to make him the best and the greatest but he just had a bit of a mental problem," Connors said.

"He would just kind of go off the map and kind of lose it and once he lost it, he couldn't get it back. Watching him play, he was one that, every match he played, every player would watch him play."

Connors and Nastase were also doubles partners and won two Grand Slams at the 1973 Wimbledon Championships and the 1975 US Open.

Jimmy Connors and Ilie Nastase locked horns on 27 occasions

Jimmy Connors at the 2012 US Open

Jimmy Connors and Ilie Nastase locked horns 27 times, with the latter leading 15-12 in their head-to-head.

The very first meeting between the two came in the second round of the 1971 US National Indoor Tennis Championships. On that occasion, Nastase came back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

The Romanian dominated their rivalry during the first 20 matches, winning 15. However, the American won each of their last seven meetings to make their head-to-head close.

The two surprisingly never faced one another in a Grand Slam final but locked horns in two Major fixtures. Nastase won their quarterfinal clash at Wimbledon in 1972, while Connors came out on top when they met in the fourth round of the 1982 US Open.

The last meeting between the two tennis greats came during the Davis Cup tie between United States and Romania in 1984. Connors won that match 6-4, 6-4.

