Jimmy Connors sends strong warning to Jannik Sinner over Carlos Alcaraz losses: "They're quicker to knock you down"

Jannik Sinner recently received a strong warning from the American former tennis player Jimmy Connors about his losses against Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 tennis season.

Sinner was last seen competing at the Terra Wortmann Open, where he competed in the second round against Alexander Bublik on June 19. The latter dominated the round and bested the Italian with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Ahead of this, he participated in the French Open, where he reached the final round and locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz, who got the better of him and bagged the title of the tournament.

Trending

This isn't Sinner's first loss against Alcaraz this season; he also got defeated by him in the finals of the Italian Open. The Spaniard delivered an impressive performance and won the title with a score of 7-6(7), 6-1. The showdown between the two at the French Open and the other events where Alcaraz bagged the victory was discussed by former tennis player Connors in the recent episode of his podcast, 'Advantage Connors.'

In conversation with his son, Brett Connors, he shared a strong message for Jannik Sinner, warning him to be careful and take care of his game. Suggesting that I'm not listening to the surroundings and focus on his skills, Connor said: (18:26 onward)

“Obviously there's a lot of talk about it. You know, and if you're not careful, you can let that talk creep into your head. You know, it would be better for him to put earplugs in, you know, and not listen to anybody, not read the press, not listen to the press, not, you know, listen to anything going on, just take care of his business. Because, you know, as quick as they are to build you up, they're even quicker to knock you down,” said Jimmy Connors.

A few days ahead of this, Connors also slammed the critics of Aryna Sabalenka for slamming her over passing comments on Coco Gauff after the French Open loss.

Jannik Sinner made his feelings known about losing to Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz squared off against each other in a head-to-head final at the French Open on June 8, 2025; however, the Spaniard lifted the trophy with a score of 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(7), 7-6(10). Following this heartbreaking upset, the Italian sat for a press conference, where he opened up about the match, stating that it was a 'high-level' match, and revealed that he was tired.

Sinner also stated that he was happy to be a part of this match, and calling it a physical and mental one, he said:

"You cannot compare this match with other matches, I believe. So, physically, I was quite fine. Of course, tired, but he was tired too. We could see. It was a physical match, it was a mental match. So, what can you do? Now, knowing the result, it is what it is. You can't really change it. I'm still happy to be part of this match. I think it was a very high-level match, it was long, and it happens," said Jannik Sinner.

Adding to this, he said that he had never imagined that he would reach this position in his career.

"As I've always said, before my career started, I never would've imagined finding myself in this position. It wasn't even a dream because it felt so far away — I wasn't even thinking about it.Now I find myself here, playing the longest final in the history of Roland-Garros. It hurts, yes, but on the other hand, you can't go on crying," he added.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner has won a total of 19 singles titles in his career so far, including three Grand Slam titles and four Masters 1000 titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More