Jo-Wilfried Tsonga admits his motivation is still "intact" as he eyes comeback in 2022

Amidst retirement rumors, former World No. 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has made a statement about his future. The 36-year-old has admitted that he wants to continue playing in the 2022 season.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga hasn't played a professional match since Wimbledon this year because of his back problems, which have been troubling him since the beginning of 2020. The French star featured in just eight tournaments in 2021 and did not win any titles, resulting in his world ranking plummeting to 258th.

His form, coupled with his age, led many fans to speculate that he might bid goodbye to the sport at the end of the season.

However, in a recent interview, Tsonga quashed these speculations and admitted that he wants to play as long as he feels like since he still has passion for the sport.

"I just want to play," Tsonga told Tout le Sport when asked if he wants to play in 2022. "Several times I wondered if I should continue, if my motivation was still existing and I must say that it is intact. In the end, what drives me is passion."

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal LEGENDS RETURN | Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Roger Federer only played the Australian Open in 2020.



Both returned to the tour this year –Tsonga in Montpellier (February), Federer in Doha (March).



Would love to see a Tsonga-Federer battle at some point this season. 🙏🏾 LEGENDS RETURN | Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Roger Federer only played the Australian Open in 2020.Both returned to the tour this year –Tsonga in Montpellier (February), Federer in Doha (March).Would love to see a Tsonga-Federer battle at some point this season. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/LtpInJeQxE

In the same interview, he also mentioned that he has a retirement plan, but didn't wish to reveal it to anyone right now.

"I'm not afraid," said the 36-year-old. "I know when I'm going to stop but I want to keep it to myself."

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga hopes to be awarded a wildcard for the Australian Open 2022

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga looks on during a match at the 2020 Australian Open

With his world ranking having dipped to as low as 258th, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has to rely on invitations to participate in tournaments. The Frenchman hopes to be awarded a wildcard for the Australian Open. It was at the Melbourne Park where he registered his best Grand Slam performance in 2008 when he finished as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.

Invitations from Marseille and Montpellier, where he has usually done well, could also help the Frenchman get back his rhythm as he looks to climb up the rankings ladder.

RMC Sport @RMCsport



rmcsport.bfmtv.com/tennis/open-au… 🎾 Tsonga sera rétabli de sa blessure au mollet en janvier et espère être invité à l'Open d'Australie 🎾 Tsonga sera rétabli de sa blessure au mollet en janvier et espère être invité à l'Open d'Australie rmcsport.bfmtv.com/tennis/open-au…

Also Read Article Continues below

Whatever is the case, one thing is certain: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is not going to hang up his tennis racket any time soon.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee