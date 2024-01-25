"Job's not finished" - Alexander Zverev earns plaudits from compatriots Toni Kroos and Dennis Schroder after reaching Australian Open SF

Alexander Zverev received praises from fellow countrymen Toni Kroos and Dennis Schroder for his performance after reaching the semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open.

Zverev defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals to secure his spot in the last four for the second time in Melbourne. The former World No. 2 was absolutely dominant in the first two sets against the Spaniard. He won 69 out of 94 points with his first serve, establishing a solid foundation for his control in the opening sets.

Alexander Zverev had a commanding 5-3 lead in the third set, seemingly on his way to securing the set and the match. However, Carlos Alcaraz proved to be a formidable obstacle for Zverev, mounting a comeback to win the tie-break and ultimately claim the set.

Despite this setback, Zverev held his nerve, rallied to win the fourth set and ultimately clinched the match. This victory was the World No. 6's first-ever Grand Slam win against a Top 5 player.

Following his victory, the German took to social media to express his satisfaction with the win.

"What a match!!! Thank you, Melbourne 🤍 💙 🔜 SEMIFINALS 💥 @australianopen 🇦🇺 🎾 ," Zverev captioned his Instagram post.

Reacting to Alexander Zverev's victory, German footballer, Toni Kroos and German basketball player, Dennis Schroder also commended the World No. 6 on his win.

"Jobs not finished 😤 💪🏻 ," Kroos commented.

"🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 ," Schroder commented.

Toni Kroos and Dennis Schroder's comments under Zverev's post

Kroos also took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Zverev's win.

"@AlexZverev 👀 👀 👀 ."

Alexander Zverev on facing Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open SF: "He's been kicking my a** a lot the last year"

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev secured his spot in the last four after a grueling match against Hubert Hurkacz, winning 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. This win marked Medvedev's third appearance in the Australian Open semifinals.

Zverev and Medvedev have faced each other 18 times on the Tour, with the Russian currently holding the upper hand with an 11-7 record against the World No. 6. Their upcoming clash in the semifinals at the Melbourne Major will mark their first encounter in a Grand Slam tournament.

During his post-match on-court interview, Zverev stated that despite suffering defeats in his previous matches against Medvedev, he is hopeful of changing the course of their rivalry in the upcoming Australian Open semifinal.

"Yeah, he's been kicking my a** a lot over the last over the last year or so. But maybe this will be it, this will be the place. I mean, I don't know. I'm counting on all of you guys [for] support," Zverev said.