John Isner accuses Sam Querrey of 'almost killing' his dog, Querrey reveals why he would've taken 'no responsibility'

John Isner recently accused his compatriot Sam Querrey of "almost killing" his dog. In response, Querrey revealed why he would've taken "no responsibility" if the dog had died.

Isner and Querrey both retired from tennis after competing at the US Open in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Following their retirements from the sport, the two, along with Steve Johnson, and Jack Sock started their podcast called 'Nothing Major'.

Recently, during an episode of the podcast, John Isner shared a humorous anecdote, recounting a time when he and his wife, Madison McKinley Isner, entrusted their "little brown dog" to Sam Querrey and his family while they went out to dinner. The former World No.8 then hilariously revealed that Querrey had "almost killed" his dog.

“Sam you almost killed our little brown dog. I think this was a mistake . You and your family stayed with us . Maddie and I went to dinner one night, this is fun, we asked Sam to just look after our little dogs, to make sure they don’t die and he did the exact opposite of that. Sam, you almost killed our little brown dog,” Isner said.

Reacting to the hilarious accusation that Isner made against him, the former World No.11 defended himself by explaining that the incident occurred when his family was eating chicken and the dog, whom he described as "not well trained or behaved" decided to feast on the carcass.

“It was when you were playing Kevin Anderson, we stayed at the house, like I don’t know watching the kids. We had some chicken, like a nice chicken was on the table, we ate it and the carcass was still on the table. This dog was not well trained or behaved so it climbed up on the chair then on the table and it’s like eating the chicken carcass and I am just like, ‘Oh no!’” Querrey said.

Sam Querrey said after eating a part of the carcass, he saw the "regurgitating" it. He mentioned that he was scared for the dog's health but it recovered without any serious harm.

“And then next thing you know she’s like over in the living room, looks like she’s like regurgitating the chicken and I am just like, ‘Oh man! I’ve been making fun of this dog to Isner for years and he probably thinks I intentionally fed it like a bunch of chicken bones.’ I thought she was gonna die on my watch,” he added.

Querrey also revealed that he informed John Isner about the incident weeks later . He also said that if something were to have happened to the dog then he wouldn't have taken responsibility and since the dog did not die, he was able to narrate the story to Isner.

“I don’t think I told you till weeks later in case she did die. Later that day or the next day I was going to take no responsibility for it but she ended up living and then I was able to tell you the story,” Sam Querrey said.

The lighthearted exchange between John Isner and Sam Querrey on the podcast episode brought laughter to the other two hosts, Steve Johnson and Jack Sock.

A look into the head-to-head record between John Isner and Sam Querrey

John Isner (L) & Sam Querrey (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]

John Isner and Sam Querrey have competed against each other 10 times on the ATP Tour, with each of them claiming victory in five matches.

Their very first encounter took place in the final of the 2010 Regions Morgan Keegan Championships in Memphis, where Querrey emerged victorious with a score of 6–7(3), 7–6(5), 6–3. Their last meeting on the tour occurred in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, with Isner prevailing 7–6(6), 7–6(2).

During their careers, John Isner and Sam Querrey have only crossed paths once at the Grand Slam level, during the first round of the 2021 French Open where the former World No. 8, secured the win with a score of 7–6(2), 6-3, 6-4.

