John Isner says he is inspired by his mother's fighting spirit during her battle with cancer

In a recent interview with the ATP, John Isner spoke about his mother's battle with cancer and how her fighting spirit served as a motivation for him. The American admitted that his achievements on court pale in comparison to what his mother went through.

"I've said this a lot but anything I do on the court pales in comparison to what my mother went through and what anyone that battles with cancer goes through. She was not her normal, strong, physical self but her will to battle was certainly there and that was extremely inspiring for me," Isner said.

The American revealed that he first found out about his mother's cancer diagnosis back in 2003 when he was in college.

"It was in October of 2003, it was a long long time ago. I remember I was probably late for class as usual and I woke up and then my mom called me and told me that you know she had been diagnosed with colon cancer and she had just gone into surgery or just finished with surgery," he said.

Isner revealed that the news completely shattered his world.

"She had known about this for a couple of days actually and she didn't want to bother me which I thought was crazy but that's how my mom is. So that's when she told me and certainly my world right then and there turned upside down because prior to that I've never been close to anyone who had friends and especially family that had serious health issues but certainly hits home hard when it's your own mother," he said.

Isner disclosed that he was in tears after receiving the news and and immediately rushed home to support his mother.

"I cried and I spoke to my brothers, I spoke to my dad, I spoke to my uncle and I just spoke to everyone of course I'm so close to and I knew the right thing to do was to get home as soon as possible and that's what I did. The only thing I could do I think was just to be there for her," Isner said.

"I know how fortunate I am to be doing this" - John Isner on playing tennis without any serious health issues

John Isner at the 2021 Atlanta Open.

During the interview, Isner recounted how his mother kept a positive attitude throughout the ordeal.

"You don't want to bemoan the circumstances at all. Never ever asked why it was her what she was going through. She never said why me so I think we had a very good attitude about it all which is extremely important for anyone that's ever gone through something like that. It's always said that a positive attitude goes so so far."

The American admitted that the gravity of the situation hit him when he accompanied her to a chemotherapy session.

"When I'd gone to chemotherapy with her once and just saw really how sick she was, it was devastating to see but I saw her fighting spirit as well. We had faith in the Lord that she was going to be able to get through this and be stronger and better for it and fortunately she was."

Isner also revealed that he felt extremely "fortunate" to have been able to compete on tour without any major health issues.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I've been so lucky my whole life to be very healthy and fit and not have you know health issues ail me because I know how fortunate I am to be doing this and in the blink of an eye it can all go away and I do realize that," he said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram