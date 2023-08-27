John Isner and Jack Sock to team up in US Open men's doubles in final tournament for both

John Isner and Jack Sock will team up for one last time in the men's doubles event at the US Open, which will be the final tournament for both.

Both players announced their respective retirements from tennis over the past few days, Sock doing so most recently.

John Isner and Jack Sock have both received wildcards for the men's doubles event at the US Open and will face the French-American duo of Albano Olivetti and Robert Galloway in the opening round.

The winner of this match will take on either 13th seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara or Marcelo Melo and John Peers in the second round.

Isner and Sock have played a lot of doubles together, winning three titles together, all at Masters 1000 events. Their first triumph came at the 2016 Shanghai Masters, beating Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the final.

The pair then won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in 2018 by defeating Bob and Mike Bryan in the title clash. Their second triumph in Indian Wells came last season when they beat Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard-Roger Vasselin in the final.

John Isner and Jack Sock attempted to defend their title this year and reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champions Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. Their last doubles appearance came at Wimbledon, suffering a 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell.

Isner and Sock have both tasted considerable success on the singles circuit, with the former winning 16 titles while the latter won four. Isner's biggest singles triumph came at the 2018 Miami Open while Sock's came at the 2017 Paris Masters.

John Isner will face Facundo Diaz Acosta in first round of US Open 2023

John Isner at the 2023 Australian Open

John Isner will face Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta in the first round of the US Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two, with the winner of the match taking on either 11th seed Karen Khachanov or Michael Mmoh in the second round of the New York Major.

Isner, who is currently 157th in the ATP rankings, has won just eight out of 21 matches so far this season. His best performance was reaching the final of the Dallas Open with wins over Chung-hsin Tseng, Daniel Altmaier, Emilio Gomez, and JJ Wolf. However, he lost 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-6(12) to Yibing Wu in the title clash.