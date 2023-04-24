John Isner and wife Madison welcome fourth child

John Isner and his wife, Madison McKinley Isner, recently welcomed their fourth child into the world. The couple, who have been married since 2017, were already parents to a daughter and two sons - Hunter Grace, John Hobbs, and James 'Mack' McKinley.

The Tennis Channel congratulated John and Madison on the birth of their fourth child on social media. The post was accompanied by pictures of their children, Hunter, John, and James holding the newborn, and also a picture of the baby swaddled in a white blanket.

The gender and name of the newborn baby are yet to be revealed.

“Congrats to @JohnIsner and his wife Madison on the birth of their fourth child,” read the tweet.

John Isner, known for his powerful serve, has been ranked as high as World No. 8 in the ATP rankings. He also holds the record for the most aces in the history of the ATP Tour with 14,222 aces.

The 37-year-old has had a dismal 2023 season but managed to reach the finals of the ATP 250 in Dallas, where he lost to Yibing Wu in three sets.

“I am still feeling pretty good” - John Isner not ready to stop yet

John Isner not ready to retire yet

37-year-old John Isner is into his 17th season on the ATP tour. However, the American is not ready to stop yet.

“I am still feeling pretty good,” he told ATPTour.com earlier this year. “I think I'm the oldest player in the Top 100, which is actually something I'm very proud of.”

Isner acknowledged that he is in the twilight of his career but also stated that he still likes to compete, which is what keeps him going despite many players his age not playing anymore.

“I know I am in the twilight of my career, and a lot of players my age aren't playing anymore, so I think I'm very fortunate to still be playing.” said the World No. 68. “I still like to compete, it keeps me going,” he added.

The all-time highest ace hitter also mentioned how having his family in tow with him helps him stay motivated. He said the losses are easier to bear if his wife Madison and his three kids, Hunter, John, and James, accompany him on tour.

“I really enjoy having them here. It makes the losses easier because it really doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things,” he concluded.

Despite a disappointing start to the 2023 season with a 4-7 win-loss record, the American has maintained his place in the ATP top 100 and is currently ranked 68th in the world. Off the court, Isner will be delighted after welcoming his fourth child into the world.

Poll : 0 votes