Earlier on Friday (September 22), John McEnroe was caught in the crossfire between Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Team Europe's Gael Monfils, who had an argument following the latter's antics during the first day of the 2023 Laver Cup. The American's lack of reactions during the altercation left tennis fans befuddled, though, prompting them to poke fun at him.

During the third match of Day 1, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gael Monfils were embroiled in a war of words after the Frenchman didn't receive a warning for resting for more than 30 seconds between points.

“Are you sticking to the ATP rules? Are you telling me that’s normal? He sits down for like 30 seconds. I mean, that a time violation warning. That’s not, ‘I’m gonna talk to him.’ Cause I can play games too. I can play games too,” Auger-Aliassime told the umpire.

The Canadian's ill-tempered comments, however, didn't sit well with Monfils. The 37-year-old eventually went over to the Team World's side of the court to explain his side of the things. The two players soon began speaking in French as John McEnroe, the Team World captain, stood quiet and still as the dispute played out.

The seven-time Major winner's inability to speak during the incident left the tennis community on social media amused. One fan even hilariously claimed that John McEnroe would've not backed down from a fight if the altercation had happened in his heyday.

"McEnroe in the 80's he would have started a fight in the most normal way in the world," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, asserted that the American's enthusiastic narration from the hit TV show 'Never Have I Ever' would've fit the incident well.

"I need John McEnroe’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ narration here," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

John McEnroe looking to guide Team World to their second Laver Cup title

Team World celebrate after winning their first-ever Laver Cup trophy

John McEnroe has been the captain of Team World ever since the Laver Cup's inception in 2017. While the American was unsuccessful in helping his team win the title in their first four tries, he finally struck gold with the line-up he fielded in 2022.

After having faced a humiliating 14-1 defeat in the 2021 edition of the event, McEnroe called up Frances Tiafoe last year. The American turned out to be instrumental in Team World's 2022 triumph; he first saved a match point to beat the duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in doubles on Day 1, before beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a winner-takes-all three-set match on the final day.

John McEnroe's bid to win a second Laver Cup title, meanwhile, got off to a great start this Friday. Team World won all four of their matches during Day 1's proceedings to take a 4-0 lead over Team Europe.